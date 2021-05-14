Cape Town man, 20, gunned down in suspected hijacking

A 20-year-old man died after unknown suspects opened fire on him.

Kyle Venter had gone to deliver parts for a client when he was attacked in Philippi.

His mother described him as bubbly and ambitious.

The family of a 20-year-old man who died in a shooting in Philippi, Cape Town, this week is still trying to make sense of his death.

Unknown suspects opened fire on Kyle Venter on Wednesday, around 15:45.

Venter's mother, Sandra Fouche, 40, said that her son had gone to deliver parts for a client when he was attacked.

"When he got to the intersection of Stock and Symphony Way in Philippi, hijackers started firing shots at him," Fouche said.

"He tried to keep going, and eventually collapsed when the bullet hit him in the cheek and went through his neck."

She said it was Venter's boss who broke the news to them after he was called to the scene, just before 19:00.

'Trying to make sense of everything'

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said Venter was found in a Hyundai i10.

According to Fouche, all Venter's belongings were on him when his boss found him.



"They didn't take anything from him, all his valuables were still on him. We are still trying to make sense of everything."

She said that her son would have turned 21 on 26 October.

"My son was very ambitious," she said.

Venter had been working at a construction company and training to operate business machinery in the Cape Peninsula.

Fouche described her son as a bubbly person who was always positive about life and had big dreams.

"Everyone in the family is broken that he is no more," she added.

Van Wyk said they had opened a case of murder and were investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with any information about this shooting incident is requested to contact the investigating officer Detective-Sergeant Rafonlodzi on 0677 2 33675 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

