1h ago

add bookmark

Cape Town man, 20, gunned down in suspected hijacking

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Kyle Venter was gunned down in a suspected hijacking.
Kyle Venter was gunned down in a suspected hijacking.
  • A 20-year-old man died after unknown suspects opened fire on him.
  • Kyle Venter had gone to deliver parts for a client when he was attacked in Philippi.
  • His mother described him as bubbly and ambitious.

The family of a 20-year-old man who died in a shooting in Philippi, Cape Town, this week is still trying to make sense of his death.

Unknown suspects opened fire on Kyle Venter on Wednesday, around 15:45.

READ | Two people linked to suspected hijacking syndicate arrested

Venter's mother, Sandra Fouche, 40, said that her son had gone to deliver parts for a client when he was attacked.

"When he got to the intersection of Stock and Symphony Way in Philippi, hijackers started firing shots at him," Fouche said.

"He tried to keep going, and eventually collapsed when the bullet hit him in the cheek and went through his neck."

She said it was Venter's boss who broke the news to them after he was called to the scene, just before 19:00.

'Trying to make sense of everything'

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said Venter was found in a Hyundai i10.

According to Fouche, all Venter's belongings were on him when his boss found him.

"They didn't take anything from him, all his valuables were still on him. We are still trying to make sense of everything." 

She said that her son would have turned 21 on 26 October.

"My son was very ambitious," she said.

Venter had been working at a construction company and training to operate business machinery in the Cape Peninsula.

Fouche described her son as a bubbly person who was always positive about life and had big dreams.

"Everyone in the family is broken that he is no more," she added.

Van Wyk said they had opened a case of murder and were investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with any information about this shooting incident is requested to contact the investigating officer Detective-Sergeant Rafonlodzi on 0677 2 33675 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecrime
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As South Africa faces down the third Covid-19 wave, how are you keeping your family safe ?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Staying at home, isolating and being careful
17% - 213 votes
Sanitising and wearing masks when we go out
71% - 867 votes
Going on as usual, we're not afraid of the virus
12% - 147 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
view
Rand - Dollar
14.09
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.87
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.10
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.95
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,839.73
+0.7%
Silver
27.47
+1.4%
Palladium
2,902.00
+1.2%
Platinum
1,232.00
+1.8%
Brent Crude
67.05
-3.3%
Top 40
60,446
+0.4%
All Share
66,494
+0.5%
Resource 10
69,409
-0.1%
Industrial 25
82,912
+0.5%
Financial 15
12,682
+1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

3h ago

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

10h ago

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
'I'm holding my children, one in each arm': Conjoined twins separated at Red Cross...

11 May

'I'm holding my children, one in each arm': Conjoined twins separated at Red Cross Hospital
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo