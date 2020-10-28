Cape Town man, 71, 'attacked' in home, charged with killing wife

William Carter, 71, appeared in the Muizenberg Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

He was arrested following his discharge from hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound the night of his wife Fran Carter's murder.

He had claimed that two men attacked them in their home in Marina da Gama.

A pensioner has been charged with the premeditated murder of his wife, who was killed in their Cape Town home last weekend.

William Carter, 71, appeared in the Muizenberg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. He was arrested following his release from hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound the night of Fran Carter's murder.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said officers responded to the house in Uitsig Road, Marina Da Gama, at 03:30 last Saturday.

"Upon police arrival on the scene, a 71-year-old male was found with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The body of his wife, aged 65, was found with a stab wound on the kitchen floor," he said.

The man had been admitted to hospital, Traut confirmed at the time.

Carter was apprehended on Monday.

"The suspect was arrested at a medical facility at the time of his discharge at 09:30 the morning," police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said.

"In addition to the murder charge, firearm related charges are also under investigation against him."

ALSO READ | No bail for mom who 'sold' baby, told child's father she had died

Provincial National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Carter had appointed a legal aid attorney and was expected to apply for bail on 4 November.

According to the Weekend Argus, Carter had been found lying outside the couple's home, while Fran was found dead in the kitchen.

While in hospital, he told the publication that two men had attacked him and his wife in their home that morning.

He claimed to not remember much of what had happened as it was "all a blur".

He reported being in pain from the bullet in his stomach, which he said he understood had gone "right through me" during an apparent scuffle for the gun.

Carter had reportedly told the publication it had been "quite a shock" when he had been told in hospital what had happened to her.

Did you know you can comment on this article?and add your voice to the conversation.