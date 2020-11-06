Cape Town man, 72, arrested on drug and ammunition charges

A Cape Town man is behind bars after he was found in alleged possession of a cache of ammunition, drugs and tens of thousands of rand during a raid at his Milnerton home, Metro Police said on Friday.

Spokesperson Ruth Solomons said the 72-year-old man was arrested during a joint operation involving the police and Crime Intelligence, when officers executed a search warrant just after 17:00 on Thursday.

At the time, the man was at home along with two minors.

"In the living room, the K9 [Unit] members found 262 live rounds of ammunition, consisting of 72 R5 rounds, 50 9mm S&B rounds, nine 38mm rounds, 59 7.65 rounds, four 9mm short rounds [and] 68 7.62 rounds, concealed in a container in a cupboard," Solomons said in a statement.

"A further search of the cupboard led to the discovery of nine whole mandrax tablets. In the suspect's room, the officers found R76 440 in cash in the cupboard which the suspect could not answer for."

Solomons said the man was arrested and detained at the Milnerton police station.

"The money was also booked in and a guardian was arranged for the minors," she added.