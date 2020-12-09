Cape Town man accused of stabbing mom to death seeks bail

Christopher Geldenhuys, 20, and Joshua Davies, 19, are accused of killing Natasjia Geldenhuys in her Bellville home last week.

The pair will apply for bail next week.

Davies' lawyer says he denies any involvement in the murder and will plead not guilty.

A Cape Town man who, together with a friend, is accused of knifing his mother to death in her Bellville home will make a bid for bail in the hopes of being released in time for Christmas.

Christopher Geldenhuys, 20, looked for a familiar face in the gallery of the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday when he shuffled into the dock, followed by his co-accused Joshua Davies, 19.

The two are accused of killing Christopher’s 44-year-old mother Natasjia Geldenhuys, whose bloody body was found in her bedroom of the family’s home in First Avenue, Boston, in Bellville.

She had been stabbed to death.

Geldenhuys clutched a red shopping bag as the matter against him was postponed to next Friday for a bail application.

They will be held at the Bellville police station until then.

Davies' attorney Andre Kirsten told News24 his client would not plead guilty to the murder.

'Denying any involvement'

"He is denying any involvement in the offence," he said after the two made their way back to the holding cells.

According to Netwerk24, Christopher had phoned the police that Sunday morning.

He had reportedly returned home from visiting friends and arrived home at 06:00. His younger brother had been home and opened the door for him after he knocked and had gone back to bed after letting him in, sources told the publication.

The older son had apparently discovered his mother's body.

There had reportedly been no sign of forced entry.

The murdered City of Cape Town employee’s wallet had been found open next to her, while her wardrobe appeared to have been rifled through.

Geldenhuys' husband, Andre, had been out of town for business at the time, the publication reported.

