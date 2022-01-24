24 Jan

add bookmark

Cape Town man charged with murdering girlfriend and dumping body in wheelie bin to remain in custody

accreditation
Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Gavin Manuel.
Gavin Manuel.
File/News24
  • A man has appeared in court for allegedly murdering his 19-year-old girlfriend.
  • He is accused of killing her and folding her body into a wheelie bin.
  • He will appear in court again on 31 January. 

A man appeared in the Athlone Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of murdering his young girlfriend and dumping her body in a rubbish bin. 

Elene Lino was 19 when she was killed, and her body folded into a wheelie bin on 9 January. 

The court heard that Gavin Manuel disappeared for six days days after the discovery of Lino's body.  

READ | GBV activists go door-to-door in Orange Farm to encourage survivors to seek help

He was arrested in Mitchells Plain and returned to court again on Monday where proceedings continue.

People wearing T-shirts with a picture of Lino's birth and death dates printed on them sat in the public gallery for Manuel's appearance. 

As they left after the short appearance, they started shouting at Manuel, who is around 50, as he descended the steps to the holding cells. 

A court orderly hushed them, and they shot angry glances at Manuel as he they left the court room. 

He will return to court on 31 January.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towncourts
Lottery
Here are the results for the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Matric results are out! Are you happy with your child's result?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the pandemic really messed up their ability to focus
33% - 419 votes
Yes, they did well given the circumstances
67% - 862 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.29
-1.2%
Rand - Pound
20.63
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.32
-1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.92
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.0%
Gold
1,839.79
+0.3%
Silver
23.90
-1.6%
Palladium
2,149.50
+1.8%
Platinum
1,028.50
-0.5%
Brent Crude
87.89
-0.6%
Top 40
65,653
-3.9%
All Share
72,164
-3.7%
Resource 10
71,479
-4.8%
Industrial 25
90,959
-3.5%
Financial 15
14,713
-2.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

15 Jan

FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo