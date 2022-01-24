Cape Town man charged with murdering girlfriend and dumping body in wheelie bin to remain in custody

A man has appeared in court for allegedly murdering his 19-year-old girlfriend.

He is accused of killing her and folding her body into a wheelie bin.

He will appear in court again on 31 January.

A man appeared in the Athlone Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of murdering his young girlfriend and dumping her body in a rubbish bin.



Elene Lino was 19 when she was killed, and her body folded into a wheelie bin on 9 January.

The court heard that Gavin Manuel disappeared for six days days after the discovery of Lino's body.

He was arrested in Mitchells Plain and returned to court again on Monday where proceedings continue.



People wearing T-shirts with a picture of Lino's birth and death dates printed on them sat in the public gallery for Manuel's appearance.

As they left after the short appearance, they started shouting at Manuel, who is around 50, as he descended the steps to the holding cells.

A court orderly hushed them, and they shot angry glances at Manuel as he they left the court room.

He will return to court on 31 January.