Cape Town man found dead in boot of his car

A man's body was found in the boot of his vehicle in Mitchells Plain on Sunday morning.

Police said his hands and feet were bound.

The community policing forum added residents had noticed a "suspicious" vehicle on their street and alerted police.

Western Cape police are investigating a murder case after a man's body was found in the boot of a vehicle on Sunset Street in Morgan Village, Mitchells Plain, on Sunday.



Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said the victim was found with his hands and feet tied up.

"He was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel," added Twigg.

He said the circumstances surrounding the incident were the subject of a police investigation.

"The suspects are yet to be arrested."

Community policing forum chairperson Byron De Villiers added the vehicle was found outside a house.

According to De Villiers, the victim was reported missing at the Lentegeur police station on Thursday.

However, Twigg was unable to confirm this.

"The official identification will only be done at the mortuary," he said.

Twigg added once the victim's family had identified the body, then police would be able to provide more information on the case.

According to De Villiers, the victim was found in his silver Renault a few roads from where he stayed in Beacon Valley.

"The car he was found in was his vehicle. He was reported missing in the same car he was driving. It could be a hijacking incident."





He said the victim was "not affiliated with any gangs" in the area, adding: "This incident could be a hijacking gone wrong or a possible extortion incident.

"We don't know why he died, but for him to be tied up and left in the boot of his own vehicle is cruel.

"We commend the residents for their swift response in identifying suspicious vehicles in their street."

Police said anyone with any information should call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.



