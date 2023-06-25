11m ago

Share

Cape Town man found dead in boot of his car

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A body of a man was found in the boot of his car.
A body of a man was found in the boot of his car.
PHOTO: Fani Mahuntsi, Gallo Images
  • A man's body was found in the boot of his vehicle in Mitchells Plain on Sunday morning.
  • Police said his hands and feet were bound. 
  • The community policing forum added residents had noticed a "suspicious" vehicle on their street and alerted police. 

Western Cape police are investigating a murder case after a man's body was found in the boot of a vehicle on Sunset Street in Morgan Village, Mitchells Plain, on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said the victim was found with his hands and feet tied up.

"He was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel," added Twigg. 

He said the circumstances surrounding the incident were the subject of a police investigation.

"The suspects are yet to be arrested."

Community policing forum chairperson Byron De Villiers added the vehicle was found outside a house.

READ | Ex-husband pointed out where Desiree Baartman's body was dumped, police confirm

According to De Villiers, the victim was reported missing at the Lentegeur police station on Thursday.

However, Twigg was unable to confirm this. 

"The official identification will only be done at the mortuary," he said.

Twigg added once the victim's family had identified the body, then police would be able to provide more information on the case.

According to De Villiers, the victim was found in his silver Renault a few roads from where he stayed in Beacon Valley.

"The car he was found in was his vehicle. He was reported missing in the same car he was driving. It could be a hijacking incident."


He said the victim was "not affiliated with any gangs" in the area, adding: "This incident could be a hijacking gone wrong or a possible extortion incident.

"We don't know why he died, but for him to be tied up and left in the boot of his own vehicle is cruel.

"We commend the residents for their swift response in identifying suspicious vehicles in their street."

Police said anyone with any information should call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towncrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Will you cash out a portion of your pension when the two-pot retirement system takes effect?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I need the money
30% - 2105 votes
No, it feels a little reckless
56% - 3993 votes
Uhm, I withdrew my pension already
14% - 1001 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

22 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

20 Jun

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

20 Jun

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga

16 Jun

LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.75
-1.2%
Rand - Pound
23.84
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.49
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.52
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
917.00
0.0%
Palladium
1,284.88
0.0%
Gold
1,920.84
0.0%
Silver
22.44
0.0%
Brent Crude
73.85
-0.4%
Top 40
69,131
-0.9%
All Share
74,403
-0.9%
Resource 10
62,851
-0.7%
Industrial 25
101,623
-0.8%
Financial 15
15,677
-1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve

10h ago

WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo