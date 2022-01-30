1h ago

Cape Town man handed two life sentences for gang hit on two teens

Nicole McCain
A Cape Town man has been sentenced to two life terms for murdering two of his fellow gang members to silence them after witnessing a murder.
James C Hooper, Getty Images
  • A Cape Town man has been handed two life sentences for the murder of two teens.
  • The teens were killed in a gang hit for fear they would speak out about a murder they witnessed.
  • The accused was out on parole for a prior murder charge at the time of the double murder.

The High Court of South Africa: Western Cape found Dennis Saul guilty of the murder of two teenagers, the illegal possession of a firearm, and illegal possession of ammunition. He was found to have murdered Enrico Bailey, 15, and Fernando Adams, 16.

Saul told the court that gang bosses had instructed him to kill the boys after they witnessed a murder committed by gang members. Gang members feared the boys might speak out about the killing.

The hit was carried out on 11 May 2020, said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

Saul and an accomplice collected the boys, and while driving from Hanover Park to Manenberg, stopped the car and pretended there had been a mechanical failure. Saul asked the boys to get out of the car and push it, and, on Saul's instruction, his accomplice got out of the vehicle and shot them.

Saul was arrested on 12 May 2020 for both murders and confessed on 14 May 2020, added Ntabazalila.

Prosecutor Advocate Nathan Adriaanse said the killing of the two minors was "a heinous killing", and the, "... two minors had their entire lives left to live".

Saul has a previous murder conviction from 2009. He was still on parole when he committed the double murder.

"A firearm was also used by the accused in the commission of his previous murder conviction. The use of unlicensed firearms is a serious problem in the Western Cape, especially when used by gangs to further their gang activities. The firearm used in the commission of these offences has not been traced and is still therefore out there in public," said Adriaanse

"There were no substantial and compelling circumstances which justify a sentence less than the prescribed minimum sentence."

