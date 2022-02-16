Cape Town man in custody after high-speed chase, shootout with cops

A Cape Town man was arrested after a high-speed chase through Khayelitsha on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old man was allegedly driving a hijacked vehicle. Two of his alleged accomplices evaded arrest.

The police officers on patrol spotted the hijacked vehicle in Steve Biko Road in Endlovini.

Police gave chase and, when the occupants of the vehicle saw the officers, they shot at them. The officers returned fire.

Police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said:



The vehicle came to a standstill after it [crashed into] a concrete wall. Two suspects managed to evade arrest while one suspect was apprehended.

A 9mm pistol and a revolver with ammunition and cellular telephones were found in the vehicle. The firearms had no serial numbers.

"Once charged the suspect will appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court on charges of [illegal] possession of... firearms and ammunition, possession of a hijacked vehicle, reckless and negligent driving, and [for attacking the] police," said Van Wyk.





