Cape Town man in dock for allegedly killing his wife

A man who claimed he and his wife were attacked in their home appeared in the Muizenberg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday for allegedly killing her.

William Carter, 71, briefly appeared in court after he had appointed a legal aid attorney.

He was arrested after he alleged two men had attacked him and his 65-year-old wife in their home on 25 October.

William had sustained a gunshot wound to his abdomen, while his wife, Fran, was found with stab wounds.

When he was discharged from hospital, the police arrested him on a charge of premeditated murder.

The Weekend Argus reported William had been found lying outside the couple's house while Fran was found dead in the kitchen.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the case was postponed to 9 November for a formal bail application.