30m ago

add bookmark

Cape Town man on ventilator, woman suffers 'excruciating' burns after petrol bomb attack

Murray Williams
(iStock)
(iStock)
  • Three people were in a transit van when it was petrol bombed in Mfuleni.
  • Their vehicle had been surrounded and attacked by a crowd during a violent protest.
  • The man remains on a ventilator while the woman is suffering "excruciating pain" from burns sustained in the attack.

A Cape Town man is on a ventilator in intensive care while a woman is suffering from "excruciating" burns after being petrol bombed by protesters near Cape Town's N2 highway.

The pair were seriously injured during an ambush in Mfuleni on Tuesday in one of numerous violent protests which unfolded in Cape Town last week.

A crowd surrounded and attacked their vehicle.

The man is in the intensive care unit at Tygerberg Hospital following the petrol bomb attack.

The two, who have asked not to be named in fear of their safety, are colleagues.

WATCH | Cape Town cops get tough on tourism protesters

The vehicle had been driven by the woman's husband, who escaped uninjured.

After their ordeal, the woman's employer told News24 she had sustained wounds to her thighs, head as well as her hand, which "basically... has no skin".

Miracle

"The fact that they didn't all die, is a miracle," she said. "The petrol bomb exploded in the vehicle [a transit van] and [the man] jumped out of the window to try and get out. Glass pieces, fire, smoke everywhere."

The woman's dress had also burnt and the front of the van had been in flames.

"Yet they could drive to the hospital. [The man] sitting at the window got the worst with inhalation and head wounds... and hand wounds, trying to get rid of the fire in the vehicle."

The woman's husband may not have sustained physical injuries, but was traumatised by what had happened, the employer said.

The woman after the petrol bomb attack near Mfulen
The woman after the petrol bomb attack near Mfuleni.

The husband said the attack was traumatic, and described that day as a "sorrowful one" in which his wife sustained third degree burns by "homemade hand grenades".

On Sunday, the employer said the woman had been taken back to hospital as the wounds were "not looking well".

"She is in excruciating pain. I almost passed out just sitting nearby, seeing her pain. We were just praying, while they were cleaning the wounds. It was very, very painful, and very traumatic."

The employer added somberly: "She is sleeping now. It's her birthday today."

The Western Cape government this week said it condemned the "violent and destructive protests and land invasions… which have resulted in injuries to our citizens, damage to property, and which will impact government's ability to provide key services to our most vulnerable residents going forward".

"Many of these land invasions and protests appear to be coordinated efforts by a select few to profit from these attacks and invasions," it said in a statement.

"The Western Cape Department of Human Settlements is committed to assisting those with housing needs, who have followed the procedures to register on our housing database. We will not allow those who are breaking the law and inciting violence to jump the housing queue ahead of people who have legitimate claims, and who have followed all the correct processes."

Related Links
WATCH | Cape Town café staffer injured as police water cannon blasts her into restaurant
Man suffers suspected heart attack while at sea, survives 9 days without medical assistance
'All escapees' from Malmesbury correctional facility rearrested - justice department
Read more on:
cape towncrime
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you get a Covid-19 vaccine if it became available this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I trust the experts
45% - 6801 votes
No, it is too rushed and needs more testing
29% - 4362 votes
I would not get a Covid-19 vaccine at all
26% - 3920 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.65
(-0.11)
ZAR/GBP
21.28
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
19.39
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.82
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.85)
Gold
1900.60
(+0.05)
Silver
22.74
(+0.11)
Platinum
913.50
(+0.47)
Brent Crude
43.63
(+0.25)
Palladium
2199.00
(+0.57)
All Share
55645.65
(-0.76)
Top 40
51259.48
(-0.82)
Financial 15
10291.32
(-0.89)
Industrial 25
73920.65
(-1.80)
Resource 10
55493.56
(+0.54)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly...

24 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly secret weapon
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | UFS lecturer becomes third African to win international nursing award

24 Jul

FEEL GOOD | UFS lecturer becomes third African to win international nursing award
FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird...

23 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird sanctuary
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo