55m ago

add bookmark

Cape Town man sentenced to 45 years for setting shack alight, killing girlfriend and 2 others

Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A man has been sentenced to 45 years' imprisonment.
A man has been sentenced to 45 years' imprisonment.
iStock
  • A Cape Town man has been sentenced to 45 years in jail for setting alight a shack which killed three people, including his girlfriend.
  • Justino Canhavano, 42, was convicted and sentenced for the triple murder of Nomveliso Sithole, 27, Sikelela Mihle, 22, and a man only identified as Daniel.
  • He was sentenced by the Blue Downs Regional Court this week.

A Cape Town man who set a shack alight that killed three people, including his girlfriend, two years ago has been sentenced to 45 years in jail.

Justino Canhavano, 42, was convicted and sentenced by the Blue Downs Regional Court this week.

On 5 May 2019 at around 03:15, Canhavano went to a shack in Harts Street, Happy Valley, looking for his girlfriend, Nomveliso Sithole, 27.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said Canhavano confronted Sithole for leaving their child alone at home and drinking alcohol with other people.

He said:

"An argument ensued between the victims and Canhavano. He left, returned later and set alight the shack with the victims inside. All three victims, including Sithole, succumbed inside the shack."


"Community members then assaulted Canhavano. Police were notified about the incident and Canhavano was arrested. Later during the police investigation, a confession was obtained from Canhavano," Van Wyk said.

He was denied bail and the case was transferred to the Blue Downs Regional Court.

Canhavano was found guilty for the triple murder of Sithole, Sikelela Mihle, 22, and a man only identified as Daniel. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towncourts
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
12% - 633 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
15% - 803 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
73% - 3901 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.63
(+0.78)
ZAR/GBP
20.20
(+0.95)
ZAR/EUR
17.75
(+0.63)
ZAR/AUD
11.34
(+0.48)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.86)
Gold
1823.10
(-0.98)
Silver
26.93
(-0.21)
Platinum
1235.50
(+0.19)
Brent Crude
61.07
(+0.62)
Palladium
2355.00
(-0.28)
All Share
65882.72
(-0.41)
Top 40
60420.45
(-0.36)
Financial 15
12459.12
(+0.31)
Industrial 25
88824.73
(+0.26)
Resource 10
63320.01
(-1.70)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'

01 Feb

FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21040.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo