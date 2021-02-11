Cape Town man sentenced to 45 years for setting shack alight, killing girlfriend and 2 others

A Cape Town man has been sentenced to 45 years in jail for setting alight a shack which killed three people, including his girlfriend.

Justino Canhavano, 42, was convicted and sentenced for the triple murder of Nomveliso Sithole, 27, Sikelela Mihle, 22, and a man only identified as Daniel.

He was sentenced by the Blue Downs Regional Court this week.

On 5 May 2019 at around 03:15, Canhavano went to a shack in Harts Street, Happy Valley, looking for his girlfriend, Nomveliso Sithole, 27.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said Canhavano confronted Sithole for leaving their child alone at home and drinking alcohol with other people.

He said:

"An argument ensued between the victims and Canhavano. He left, returned later and set alight the shack with the victims inside. All three victims, including Sithole, succumbed inside the shack."





"Community members then assaulted Canhavano. Police were notified about the incident and Canhavano was arrested. Later during the police investigation, a confession was obtained from Canhavano," Van Wyk said.

He was denied bail and the case was transferred to the Blue Downs Regional Court.

Canhavano was found guilty for the triple murder of Sithole, Sikelela Mihle, 22, and a man only identified as Daniel.