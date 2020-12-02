Cape Town man sentenced to 55 years in jail for raping, killing 4-year-old girl

The Western Cape High Court has handed down a 55-year jail term to a man who raped and murdered a 4-year-old girl.

She was found in 2018 with multiple stab wounds all over her body and her throat slit.

The man had discarded her body at a nearby dumping site in Khayelitsha.

Andile Jamda was convicted and sentenced on Tuesday.

On 23 July 2018, he lured the girl to his shack where he raped and killed her, in 40 Section Makhaza, Khayelitsha.

"The victim was found with multiple stab wounds all over her body and her throat was slit," police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said in a statement.

He added that her small lifeless body had been dumped at a nearby dumping site.

The initial police investigation led to the arrest of Jamda, who was known to the victim, as they lived in the same area.

"He was never granted bail until he was sentenced to 55 years direct imprisonment", Van Wyk said.

Western Cape police commissioner Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata praised the investigation and prosecution teams for securing the sentence.

She said that this thorough investigation has paid off and that the conviction must send a strong message to would-be criminals thinking of targeting women and children.