Cape Town man stabbed to death in fight over money

Jenni Evans
Two people were arrested following a man's fatal stabbing.
  • A woman and a man were arrested for the murder of a man allegedly killed in an argument over money. 
  • The victim was taken to a clinic in Dunoon, Cape Town, but died. 
  • The clinic informed the police about the incident, and the two were later arrested. 

A woman and a man were arrested in Cape Town on Thursday for the murder of a man who was allegedly stabbed to death during a fight over money. 

Police spokesperson Captain Adriana Chandler said staff at the Dunoon clinic in Table View reported that a man with stab wounds had been brought to them on Sunday.

It emerged that Thembani Gumata had been allegedly stabbed in an informal settlement in the area.

He died as a result of his wounds, police said. 

The clinic informed the Table View police, which set about investigating and interviewing witnesses. 

On Thursday, the 42-year-old woman and 18-year-old man were arrested. 

They are expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Monday. 

