Cape Town man stabbed to death in fight over money

A woman and a man were arrested for the murder of a man allegedly killed in an argument over money.

The victim was taken to a clinic in Dunoon, Cape Town, but died.

The clinic informed the police about the incident, and the two were later arrested.

Police spokesperson Captain Adriana Chandler said staff at the Dunoon clinic in Table View reported that a man with stab wounds had been brought to them on Sunday.

It emerged that Thembani Gumata had been allegedly stabbed in an informal settlement in the area.

He died as a result of his wounds, police said.

The clinic informed the Table View police, which set about investigating and interviewing witnesses.

On Thursday, the 42-year-old woman and 18-year-old man were arrested.



They are expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Monday.