Cape Town man's body found in hole he dug himself after 'sand caved in on him'

A Cape Town man died after he dug a hole on his property in Steenberg.

It is understood he wanted to dispose of rubble - and that is when the sand caved in on him.

Police have opened an inquest docket.

The body of a 48-year-old man was found on Saturday in a hole he had dug on his property, near Lesar Court, in Steenberg.



The family searched for Vernon Williams after he failed to return home on Thursday, but they were unsuccessful in finding him.



Western Cape police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, said Williams' body was discovered under the sand in the hole he had dug.



He was declared dead on the scene.



The spokesperson for the City's Fire and Rescue Department, Jermaine Carelse, told News24 the incident was first reported to them on Friday evening.



When family members could not ascertain the man's whereabouts, a crew from Lakeside Fire Station, and the police, were dispatched to the location.

Supplied: Randall Williams/ Station Commander

"On Saturday, the crew was again called out, at approximately 12:30, to Lesar Court. The family members could not find any indication of the person as they apparently searched hospitals and police stations.



"The hole was adjacent to (an) informal structure, and it is believed that the deceased wanted to dispose of the rubble on the property, and that is when the sand caved in on him. Crews from Lakeside, Fish Hoek, Ottery and Roeland Street searched tirelessly for his body," Carelse said.



The incident was treated as a "body recovery, and the crews used shoring boards, so that the sand [doesn't] cave in on them whilst they were in the process of searching for the body."



He said it was confirmed that the body found was the missing individual.



