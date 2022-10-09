1h ago

add bookmark

Cape Town man's body found in hole he dug himself after 'sand caved in on him'

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A man's body was found in a hole he dug himself.
A man's body was found in a hole he dug himself.
Supplied: Randall Williams/ Station Commander
  • A Cape Town man died after he dug a hole on his property in Steenberg.
  • It is understood he wanted to dispose of rubble - and that is when the sand caved in on him.
  • Police have opened an inquest docket. 

The body of a 48-year-old man was found on Saturday in a hole he had dug on his property, near Lesar Court, in Steenberg.

The family searched for Vernon Williams after he failed to return home on Thursday, but they were unsuccessful in finding him.

Western Cape police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, said Williams' body was discovered under the sand in the hole he had dug. 

He was declared dead on the scene.  

The spokesperson for the City's Fire and Rescue Department, Jermaine Carelse, told News24 the incident was first reported to them on Friday evening. 

When family members could not ascertain the man's whereabouts, a crew from Lakeside Fire Station, and the police, were dispatched to the location. 

dead
The City's Fire and Rescue team discovered the man's body on Saturday night.

"On Saturday, the crew was again called out, at approximately 12:30, to Lesar Court. The family members could not find any indication of the person as they apparently searched hospitals and police stations. 

"The hole was adjacent to (an) informal structure, and it is believed that the deceased wanted to dispose of the rubble on the property, and that is when the sand caved in on him. Crews from Lakeside, Fish Hoek, Ottery and Roeland Street searched tirelessly for his body," Carelse said. 

The incident was treated as a "body recovery, and the crews used shoring boards, so that the sand [doesn't] cave in on them whilst they were in the process of searching for the body."

He said it was confirmed that the body found was the missing individual.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townaccidents
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
The ANC's leadership race is heating up. Who do you think will be elected party president at Nasrec in December?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has got it in the bag
7% - 936 votes
I foresee a second term for Cyril Ramaphosa
83% - 10404 votes
Don’t discount a Zweli Mkhize win
10% - 1212 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.01
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.97
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.54
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.47
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,694.90
0.0%
Silver
20.13
0.0%
Palladium
2,193.35
0.0%
Platinum
917.25
0.0%
Brent Crude
97.92
+3.6%
Top 40
59,280
-0.2%
All Share
65,676
-0.2%
Resource 10
63,294
+0.0%
Industrial 25
79,505
-0.7%
Financial 15
14,072
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
How a local graduate of Obama's young African leaders initiative is inspiring...

07 Oct

How a local graduate of Obama's young African leaders initiative is inspiring underprivileged pupils
Powering it forward: Backup device gifted to teacher whose business was shut down...

04 Oct

Powering it forward: Backup device gifted to teacher whose business was shut down by load shedding
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha

05 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha
Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa

03 Oct

Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa
From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to...

30 Sep

From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to celebrate 70 years of passenger flights
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22277.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo