Cape Town Master's Office not operating efficiently, says deputy justice minister

Deputy Justice and Constitutional Development Minister John Jeffery says poor service delivery at the Cape Town Master's Office has disappointed him.

Jeffery paid an unannounced visit to the office on Thursday.

The department has received complaints from lawyers about poor service delivery.

Jeffery said he found the situation concerning as the office was not operating efficiently.

He added he wanted to establish whether practitioners and the public were being served timeously and professionally, how long the queues were, whether existing backlogs have decreased and whether there have been improvements in the issuing of Letters of Executorship and Letters of Authority.

Jeffery engaged with practitioners and the public in the queue outside the building.

He identified a lack of queue management and the directing of clients as a serious problem.

"Master's Offices are responsible for the administration of liquidations and deceased estates, the registration of trusts and the administration of the Guardian's Fund.

"This often means serving the most vulnerable members of our communities, such as the widowed, families who have lost loved ones and children and the elderly.

"Master's Offices have to function optimally. We owe it to the public to constantly keep monitoring service delivery at these offices," said Jeffery.

Department spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said Jeffery had visited the Master's Office after attorneys raised concerns about service delivery in the Office of the Master.

"Service delivery was initially negatively affected by Covid-19 and then further exacerbated by a ransomware cyberattack on the department last year.

"In an attempt to find solutions and to engage with stakeholders, Jeffery has been in engagements with legal practitioners and insolvency practitioners who have expressed their concerns regarding challenges with the Master's Offices," said Phiri.

"… and since the restoration of the IT system, the Guardian's Fund has been able to continue with the payment of recurring maintenance.

"The new fingerprint verification server was also restored and has so far been deployed to six Master's Offices across the country. Overtime pay was approved for all offices until 20 December 2021 in a bid to address the backlogs," he added.

Jeffery promised to urgently discuss service delivery issues with both the Chief Master and department's director-general.

