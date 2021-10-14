Cape Town mayor calls on Ramaphosa to fire Cele

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato is urging President Cyril Ramaphosa to recall Police Minister Bheki Cele.

Plato described Cele's comments made at an imbizo last week in Mitchells Plain as "shameful".

Cele told residents the Western Cape had the "lion's share" of police resources.

The rift between Police Minister Bheki Cele and the DA is deepening, with Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato now calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire Cele.



Plato said it was time Ramaphosa acknowledged Cele's failure to contribute anything positive to policing in South Africa, adding he should recall him.

"South Africa deserves a police minister who cares about policing, and cares about making the lives of South Africans safer.

"If the president leaves Minister Cele where he is, then it is clear that he does not really care about protecting the people of this country either.

"At local government level, we have had to shift an increasing amount of our budget into safety services to try and make up for national government's ongoing neglect of this key sector.

"Those are funds that could have been spent on other services but which we absolutely have to redirect towards increasing safety services."

He described Cele's comments at an imbizo last week in Mitchells Plain as shameful in that "he could stand on a stage and lie straight to the faces of the men and women in blue who are desperate for additional resources".

Since 2018, according to Plato, the number of police officers in the Western Cape had decreased, while the population increased, along with their policing needs.



This year, the police reported they had 19 391 staff, 511 less than the 2018 total of 19 902.

"The shortage of SAPS staff and equipment is well known to any community member or safety activist that works with SAPS.

"This deficit lies at the heart of the crime hardships our communities experience. This is especially true for the less visible parts of the criminal justice system, like the detectives, which routinely have a caseload in excess of 200 cases each," the mayor said.

It is the latest drama in the tit-for-tat between Cele and the DA.

News24 approached Cele's spokesperson Lirandzu Themba for comment who said they have noted the statement made by Plato.

This after he bashed the Western Cape government for allegedly lying to residents about the lack of police resources in the province and using crime for politicking.

On Thursday, Premier Alan Winde and Community and Safety MEC Albert Fritz painted a grim picture of policing in the province, saying it was common for its 150 police precincts to have "too few boots on the ground".



Winde also threatened to launch an intergovernmental dispute over resource constraints.

The mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, said as dire as the situation was, the national government was making it worse with significant cuts to police budgets over the next three years.

"How do they justify shrinking resources when communities face an increase in crime? Failure to make the safety of residents a priority is outright criminal, and shows how little the national minister cares for citizens, despite the shameful spin of the national minister and his colleagues," Smith added.

Last week, Cele told Mitchells Plain residents the Western Cape enjoyed the "lion's share" of police resources to address crime concerns.

"Out of all the provinces, the province of the Western Cape is the most resourced over and above the allocated provincial budget.

"We have through our analysis of crime trends took decisions to set up special operations such as the Anti-Gang Unit, there has also been the introduction of special operations like Operation Thunder and Operation Lockdown and a task teams investigating extortion and taxi violence.

"Many of these interventions are unique to this province and are producing results; communities can agree that life may not be perfect but it's certainly improving since they were established," he said.