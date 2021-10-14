34m ago

add bookmark

Cape Town mayor calls on Ramaphosa to fire Cele

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
It remains to be seen if police minister Bheki Cele will make the rounds in Worcester. Photo: News24
It remains to be seen if police minister Bheki Cele will make the rounds in Worcester. Photo: News24
  • Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato is urging President Cyril Ramaphosa to recall Police Minister Bheki Cele.
  • Plato described Cele's comments made at an imbizo last week in Mitchells Plain as "shameful".
  • Cele told residents the Western Cape had the "lion's share" of police resources.

The rift between Police Minister Bheki Cele and the DA is deepening, with Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato now calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire Cele. 

Plato said it was time Ramaphosa acknowledged Cele's failure to contribute anything positive to policing in South Africa, adding he should recall him.

"South Africa deserves a police minister who cares about policing, and cares about making the lives of South Africans safer.

"If the president leaves Minister Cele where he is, then it is clear that he does not really care about protecting the people of this country either.

READ | 'Too few boots on the ground': Winde threatens intergovernmental dispute over police resources

"At local government level, we have had to shift an increasing amount of our budget into safety services to try and make up for national government's ongoing neglect of this key sector.

"Those are funds that could have been spent on other services but which we absolutely have to redirect towards increasing safety services." 

He described Cele's comments at an imbizo last week in Mitchells Plain as shameful in that "he could stand on a stage and lie straight to the faces of the men and women in blue who are desperate for additional resources". 

Dan Plato
Cape Town mayor Dan Plato. Photo: Gallo Images
Gallo Images

Since 2018, according to Plato, the number of police officers in the Western Cape had decreased, while the population increased, along with their policing needs.

This year, the police reported they had 19 391 staff, 511 less than the 2018 total of 19 902. 

"The shortage of SAPS staff and equipment is well known to any community member or safety activist that works with SAPS. 

"This deficit lies at the heart of the crime hardships our communities experience. This is especially true for the less visible parts of the criminal justice system, like the detectives, which routinely have a caseload in excess of 200 cases each," the mayor said.

It is the latest drama in the tit-for-tat between Cele and the DA.

News24 approached Cele's spokesperson Lirandzu Themba for comment who said they have noted the statement made by Plato.

This after he bashed the Western Cape government for allegedly lying to residents about the lack of police resources in the province and using crime for politicking.

On Thursday, Premier Alan Winde and Community and Safety MEC Albert Fritz painted a grim picture of policing in the province, saying it was common for its 150 police precincts to have "too few boots on the ground".

Winde also threatened to launch an intergovernmental dispute over resource constraints.

The mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, said as dire as the situation was, the national government was making it worse with significant cuts to police budgets over the next three years. 

"How do they justify shrinking resources when communities face an increase in crime? Failure to make the safety of residents a priority is outright criminal, and shows how little the national minister cares for citizens, despite the shameful spin of the national minister and his colleagues," Smith added. 

Last week, Cele told Mitchells Plain residents the Western Cape enjoyed the "lion's share" of police resources to address crime concerns. 

READ | Cele vows to arrest those behind the taxi violence in Gqeberha

"Out of all the provinces, the province of the Western Cape is the most resourced over and above the allocated provincial budget.

"We have through our analysis of crime trends took decisions to set up special operations such as the Anti-Gang Unit, there has also been the introduction of special operations like Operation Thunder and Operation Lockdown and a task teams investigating extortion and taxi violence.

"Many of these interventions are unique to this province and are producing results; communities can agree that life may not be perfect but it's certainly improving since they were established," he said. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsdaalbert fritzdan platocyril ramaphosajp smithbheki celealan windecape townwestern capecrime
Lottery
4 win the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Facebook is facing a fresh crisis after a former employee turned whistle-blower leaked internal company research. Do you still use Facebook?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the benefits outweigh the risk for me
33% - 1443 votes
No, I have deleted it
38% - 1670 votes
Yes, but I am considering deleting it
29% - 1298 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy

13h ago

PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?

11 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments

09 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments
PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi

04 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi
PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa

02 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.79
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.24
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.14
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.96
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Gold
1,796.86
+0.2%
Silver
23.46
+1.7%
Palladium
2,155.51
+1.8%
Platinum
1,054.73
+3.1%
Brent Crude
83.18
-0.3%
Top 40
60,391
+1.5%
All Share
66,846
+1.3%
Resource 10
64,424
+2.5%
Industrial 25
84,200
+1.3%
Financial 15
14,007
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21285.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo