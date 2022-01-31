Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis hands over SA's 'new' Parliament for SONA address

The Cape Town City Hall has been handed over to Parliament to host this year's State of the Nation Address (SONA).

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said among all the venues offered, the City Hall was the most suitable facility.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis described the destruction of the National Assembly as a national tragedy.

Putting aside all political differences, Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has handed the historic City Hall to Parliament to host this year's State of the Nation Address (SONA) – the first to be held outside the National Assembly in South Africa's democratic era.

Following the 2 January fire that destroyed the National Assembly building, the City of Cape Town and Western Cape Government offered several facilities to Parliament to host the SONA scheduled for next Thursday, 10 February.

READ | Zandile Mafe wanted to burn Parliament to prevent SONA, demand president's resignation, court hears

Given its historical significance, Parliament decided on using the Cape Town City Hall.

It was here where the late former President Nelson Mandela spoke for the first time as a free man from the hall's balcony on 11 February, 1990, addressing tens of thousands of people on the Grand Parade in Darling Street.

During a hand-over ceremony on Monday, Hill-Lewis said the SONA coinciding with celebrating the anniversary of Mandela's historic speech has deep meaning.

"That day represented so much optimism for our country. It represented the defeat of something unjust and the ushering in of something new and hopeful, uniting, free, and tolerant. There is hope that in this tragedy, this is the very first SONA to take place outside the National Assembly. I hope that this is a moment for our country to draw together," he said.

Next Friday, it will be the 32nd anniversary of Mandela's speech.

Speaker of the National Assembly Ms Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Mr Amos Masondo and the Mayor of the City of Cape Town Councillor Geordin Hill-Lewis at the ceremonial handover of the City Hall to Parliament. pic.twitter.com/iDQLJE48TT — Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) January 31, 2022

Hill-Lewis said the building had been renovated and restored to its former glory.

He said:

In a time of national tragedy, we felt that it was important for all South Africans to come together and to put aside whatever differences of politics and news and debate topics of the day, and help each other to get through this tragedy. It is also for us to show that first and foremost, we are South African.

He described the destruction of the National Assembly as a national tragedy.

"We love our Parliament, and we want it to succeed. We all here in Cape Town and South Africa shared in the extreme pain and sadness of watching those buildings burn. It seemed an absolute step for us to come forward and offer what little help we can offer to make Parliament succeed and ensure its business can continue.

"We did this because we are South African, and this is a South African tragedy. It requires a united national response," he said.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said among all the venues offered, the City Hall was the most suitable facility.

"The fact that we are here today, on this historic occasion of the hand over of the Cape Town City Hall, is testament to the dynamism and vibrancy of our Constitution in so far as its foresight and safeguards are concerned. Equally significant is the matured leadership, unity of purpose and decisiveness displayed by leaders here in making required and necessary interventions to provide solutions in times of crisis," she said.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.