26m ago

add bookmark

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis hands over SA's 'new' Parliament for SONA address

accreditation
Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A general view of the damages caused by the Parliament fire.
A general view of the damages caused by the Parliament fire.
Photo by Gallo Images/Misha Jordaan
  • The Cape Town City Hall has been handed over to Parliament to host this year's State of the Nation Address (SONA).
  • National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said among all the venues offered, the City Hall was the most suitable facility.
  • Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis described the destruction of the National Assembly as a national tragedy.

Putting aside all political differences, Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has handed the historic City Hall to Parliament to host this year's State of the Nation Address (SONA) – the first to be held outside the National Assembly in South Africa's democratic era.

Following the 2 January fire that destroyed the National Assembly building, the City of Cape Town and Western Cape Government offered several facilities to Parliament to host the SONA scheduled for next Thursday, 10 February.

READ | Zandile Mafe wanted to burn Parliament to prevent SONA, demand president's resignation, court hears

Given its historical significance, Parliament decided on using the Cape Town City Hall.

It was here where the late former President Nelson Mandela spoke for the first time as a free man from the hall's balcony on 11 February, 1990, addressing tens of thousands of people on the Grand Parade in Darling Street.

During a hand-over ceremony on Monday, Hill-Lewis said the SONA coinciding with celebrating the anniversary of Mandela's historic speech has deep meaning.

"That day represented so much optimism for our country. It represented the defeat of something unjust and the ushering in of something new and hopeful, uniting, free, and tolerant. There is hope that in this tragedy, this is the very first SONA to take place outside the National Assembly. I hope that this is a moment for our country to draw together," he said.

Next Friday, it will be the 32nd anniversary of Mandela's speech.

Hill-Lewis said the building had been renovated and restored to its former glory.

He said:

In a time of national tragedy, we felt that it was important for all South Africans to come together and to put aside whatever differences of politics and news and debate topics of the day, and help each other to get through this tragedy. It is also for us to show that first and foremost, we are South African.

He described the destruction of the National Assembly as a national tragedy.

"We love our Parliament, and we want it to succeed. We all here in Cape Town and South Africa shared in the extreme pain and sadness of watching those buildings burn. It seemed an absolute step for us to come forward and offer what little help we can offer to make Parliament succeed and ensure its business can continue.

"We did this because we are South African, and this is a South African tragedy. It requires a united national response," he said.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said among all the venues offered, the City Hall was the most suitable facility.

"The fact that we are here today, on this historic occasion of the hand over of the Cape Town City Hall, is testament to the dynamism and vibrancy of our Constitution in so far as its foresight and safeguards are concerned. Equally significant is the matured leadership, unity of purpose and decisiveness displayed by leaders here in making required and necessary interventions to provide solutions in times of crisis," she said.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
parliamentgeordin hill-lewisnosiviwe mapisa-nqakulawestern capecape townsona
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Matric results are out! Are you happy with your child's result?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the pandemic really messed up their ability to focus
35% - 1083 votes
Yes, they did well given the circumstances
65% - 2013 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.54
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.83
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.34
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.95
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.7%
Gold
1,790.78
-0.1%
Silver
22.49
+0.1%
Palladium
2,394.96
+0.7%
Platinum
1,013.23
-0.3%
Brent Crude
90.03
+0.8%
Top 40
67,721
+1.0%
All Share
74,186
+1.0%
Resource 10
74,094
+0.0%
Industrial 25
92,892
+2.1%
Financial 15
15,296
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

5h ago

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo