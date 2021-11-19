Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis tackles sewage problems in townships

Cape Town mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, 34, has officially taken office as the city's youngest mayor.

Hill-Lewis opted to inspect sewage problems in Khayelitsha and Phoenix on Friday on his first day in office.

He said he had been concerned about sewage spills around the city for some time already.

Hill-Lewis was elected on Thursday during the City of Cape Town’s first council meeting following the municipal elections earlier this month.



"It was great to start my first full day as Mayor in Khayelitsha and Phoenix, getting stuck into a problem I’ve been concerned about - the number of sewer spills around the city," he said.



Describing it as an "informative and helpful visit", Hill-Lewis said he was given new insight into the problem.

I conducted my first site visit as Mayor in Khayelitsha today. This visit gave me new insight into the sewerage issues and its knock-on effects onto other services that residents need. I have tasked the relevant officials to formulate a short term plan to alleviate these issues. pic.twitter.com/dBPEkitu6N — Geordin Hill-Lewis (@geordinhl) November 19, 2021

“I enjoy getting to grips with problems personally by going to see for myself. The insight from today’s visit is how one blocked storm water drain, has four or five major and very expensive knock-on effects,” Hill-Lewis added.



On my second site visit today I inspected the issues at the Milky Way Pond in Phoenix which contributes to pollution in the area. We must clean up our waterways and after seeing for myself I have asked officials to provide short term solutions so that we can do so. pic.twitter.com/Dyna8xUtwg — Geordin Hill-Lewis (@geordinhl) November 19, 2021

He has tasked the relevant officials in the city to come up with a short-term plan to address the issue, he said.



“This will be in addition to our long-term plan to increase infrastructure investment,” he said.

On Thursday, Hill-Lewis said during his inaugural speech that good governance is and will remain non-negotiable in the city.

"It is the poor who benefit most from honest and clean administration – and it is the vulnerable who suffer the worst consequences of corruption. When ambulances are broken, when fire engines don’t work, when taps run dry and when money meant for infrastructure is stolen, it is the poorest who pay the price."

He added that good governance will be non-negotiable under this administration.

"I intend to run an open, accessible and transparent government that regularly engages with residents, including in new and innovative ways through online platforms," he vowed.