Cape Town mayoral committee member steps down amid accusations of tampering with electricity meter

City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for water and sanitation Zahid Badroodien is set to face a disciplinary committee for allegedly tampering with an electricity meter on his property.

Badroodien has denied the allegations.

According to a statement released by Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, Badroodien will step down from his position.

This as he stepped down from his position, pending the outcome of a disciplinary committee that will probe the claims against him.

In a statement, Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis confirmed Badroodien would step down.

Minutes after Hill-Lewis' announcement, Badroodien issued his own statement, saying he was informed on Wednesday by the council speaker he would be subjected to a disciplinary process to be undertaken by a Section 79 Disciplinary Committee.

"In 2016, I was best placed to get a bond registered in my name because of my financial standing as a practising medical doctor.

"My parents asked me to assist in the procurement of a property they wanted to buy for my younger sibling. In addition, it is within my cultural upbringing to respect any reasonable request made by my parents as I have done since a young age," he said.

Badroodien added their request for assistance was not given a second thought.

"I will always support my parents in the same way that they have been my biggest supporters throughout my entire life.

"The construction of a new residence was completed in 2019 but remained vacant until November 2021. I then moved into the building on a temporary basis as it was in close proximity to the ward I had just been elected to serve.

Tampering

"Two days after moving in, I was made aware of alleged tampering on the property's electricity meter."

He said this triggered an investigation and the subsequent disciplinary process, as the council speaker determined.

"I had no knowledge of such alleged impropriety until that point. Having all the facts at hand, my parents undertook immediate corrective measures.

"Subsequently, I provided all available information and affidavits at my disposal to the speaker for her investigative process. The City is yet to confirm the amount owed, following the completion of their own processes," Badroodien added.

DA insiders told News24 the allegations prompted an urgent council caucus meeting on Wednesday morning.

Hill-Lewis said he was not at liberty to comment on the charges against Badroodien or the disciplinary process to be followed.

The mayor confirmed Badroodien had written to him to request that he step down from his position, pending the finalisation of the disciplinary hearing.

"I have accepted his request. Every member of the mayoral committee needs to be fully focused on their work. In the interim, councillor Siseko Mbandezi, the mayco member for finance, has agreed to assume responsibility for the water and sanitation portfolio on the mayoral committee.

Hill-Lewis said he was confident Mbandezi would do an excellent job "until such a time as councillor Badroodien has successfully answered this case".