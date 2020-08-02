1h ago

Cape Town metro cop wounded in petrol bomb attack in Kraaifontein during land protests

Sporadic protests have been ongoing across the city of Cape Town since earlier this month - many over land.
Jaco Marais, Gallo Images
  • A Cape Town metro cop sustained injuries to his face and arms after his vehicle was hit by a petrol bomb during land protests in Kraaifontein.
  • Hundreds of protesters faced off with police during a volatile day on Saturday.
  • This follows more than a week of land occupation protests in the city.

A City of Cape Town metro police officer had to be hospitalised following a petrol bomb attack on his official vehicle during land occupation protests in Kraaifontein on Saturday.

READ | Unrest continues as roads closed in four areas in Cape Town

According to the city, law enforcement officers had been working in the area this past week as hundreds linked to land occupation attempts, protested in the Kraaifontein area.

During one such protest at 14:00 on Saturday, a petrol bomb was hurled at a city vehicle after staff were confronted by a 600-strong crowd in Bloekombos.

The officer sustained injuries to his face and arms. 

"He managed to extinguish the flames, avoiding further injuries to his colleagues," mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said on Sunday.

'Callous act'

The City was offering a reward for any information that could help lead to the arrest and prosecution of the person responsible.

"The attack today is just the latest callous act directed at our staff in recent weeks.

"Since last weekend, nearly 40 staff members from the Safety and Security Directorate have been injured during violent actions associated with land invasions," Smith said.

He said violence and lawlessness could not be tolerated, and viewed the attacks in a very serious light.

"It is now essential that national government step up and ensure additional levels of policing and POPS as protecting public and private land and upholding the national laws of our country cannot be left primarily to the City."

Tip-offs can be reported anonymously on 021 4807 700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline.

On Saturday, News24 reported that officers were deployed to the volatile site following a week of land occupation attempts.

Officers were deployed to execute an eviction notice, police said.

On Friday, mayoral committee member for human settlements Malusi Booi said the various protests and attempts to invade land was affecting housing and informal settlement update projects worth R1.3 billion.

- Compiled by Paul Herman

