1h ago

add bookmark

Cape Town mom in court for allegedly selling naked photos of her daughter, 4

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Bonteheuwel residents protested outside the Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court where a mother from the area appeared in connection with selling child pornography.
Bonteheuwel residents protested outside the Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court where a mother from the area appeared in connection with selling child pornography.
Getty Images
  • A Bonteheuwel woman briefly appeared in court on child pornography charges.
  • The woman allegedly sold naked photos of her four-year-old child.
  • The case has been postponed for further investigation.

Bonteheuwel residents protested outside the Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court where a mother from the area appeared in connection with selling child pornography.

The 32-year-old woman was arrested last month after allegedly selling naked photographs of her four-year-old daughter on the dark web. The woman allegedly received payment via PayPal.

The accused, who cannot be named to protect the child's identity, appeared briefly in court on Thursday.

The case was postponed to 15 September to allow for further investigation, said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi previously told News24 that the woman faced charges of manufacturing child pornography, possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, financial gain from child pornography and rape.

READ | Anatomy of a violent July: Data mapping shows unrest was part of tactical plan to shut down SA

She was arrested when local police and US authorities partnered after the FBI picked up on her online activity. She was then traced via geotagging with an agent from the homeland security department acting as a buyer.

Ward councillor Angus Mckenzie said the community was prepared to gather outside the court for every appearance.

"This matter was investigated by the FBI, and their service must be applauded. It cannot be and will not be that we allow cases like this to go unpunished. It is for this very reason that I, along with a number of residents, attended the court hearing. We will continue to be in court for every appearance," he said.

"As a community, we oppose any bail for perpetrators of such heinous crimes. I will continue to place pressure on the police, the courts and communities across the city to fight gender-based violence and ensure effective justice for victims of gender-based violence," he added.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towncourts
Lottery
2 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Rassie Erasmus will likely receive punishment from World Rugby should be for posting a video criticising the standard of refereeing during the British Lions series. What should that punishment be?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nothing! Rassie did not do anything wrong
63% - 5415 votes
A small fine and a slap on the wrists will do
20% - 1771 votes
A suspension or stadium ban for a few games
11% - 953 votes
This was serious and the Boks should be stripped of their series win!
6% - 514 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
view
Rand - Dollar
15.18
-1.7%
Rand - Pound
20.73
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
17.73
-1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.87
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-1.3%
Gold
1,782.06
-0.3%
Silver
23.30
-0.9%
Palladium
2,347.12
-3.1%
Platinum
976.88
-2.2%
Brent Crude
68.23
-1.2%
Top 40
59,777
-3.0%
All Share
66,027
-2.8%
Resource 10
64,961
-3.2%
Industrial 25
82,699
-3.2%
Financial 15
13,868
-1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
First coronavirus case reported in Paralympic Village

8h ago

First coronavirus case reported in Paralympic Village
Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics over coronavirus

16 Aug

Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics over coronavirus
Team SA name squad for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

14 Aug

Team SA name squad for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022

13 Aug

Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022
Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock

13 Aug

Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock
British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping

12 Aug

British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping
DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams

12 Aug

DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams
RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?

11 Aug

RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to...

08 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to Paris for 2024 games
Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses

10 Aug

Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses
SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists

10 Aug

SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists
Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008

08 Aug

Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008
Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold

07 Aug

Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold
SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in...

06 Aug

SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in our team'
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

05 Aug

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again

05 Aug

Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again
SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'

05 Aug

SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo