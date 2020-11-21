1h ago

Cape Town mom-of-two shot dead while waiting for her taxi after work

Jenni Evans
Lauren Dryden was shot dead in Elsies River on Friday. (Supplied, Angus McKenzie)
  • A 36-year-old man has been arrested after a Cape Town woman was shot dead while waiting for a lift after working the nightshift. 
  • She was killed just after 06:00 in Elsies River on Friday by a man who demanded her cellphone.
  • She leaves behind two children for whom special Covid-19 relief funds had been approved on the day she was killed.  

A 36-year-old man has been arrested after a woman was robbed of her phone and shot dead in Elsies River, Cape Town, shortly after 06:00 on Friday. 

Bonteheuwel ward councilor Angus McKenzie said Lauren Dryden had just finished a nightshift and was waiting for an Uber.

A man approached her and demanded her cellphone. 

"Once the phone was taken, a firearm was drawn and Lauren was shot," McKenzie said in a statement.

He added the RCL employee had recently applied to the special City of Cape Town and German Funding Corporation Covid Relief fund for financial support for her two young children. 

The funding was approved on the day she was killed. 

McKenzie welcomed the news of the arrest, and commended Bonteheuwel residents for helping with information leading to it.

"The people of Bonteheuwel will oppose bail, we refuse to have such an individual as part of our community. He does not represent who we are."

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said crime scene experts worked at the scene on Kinghall Avenue in Epping 2, Elsies River, to look for clues. 

The man who was arrested is expected to appear in court on Monday to face a charge of murder. 

