Cape Town mom reunited with baby boy after hijackers speed off with him in her car

A baby, seated in a car hijacked in Observatory on Monday morning, has been found, Woodstock police have confirmed.

Spokesperson Colonel Alroy van der Berg said the seven-month old baby boy was found in a car seat next to a spaza shop in Mailtand.

This after a hijacking in Bishop Street, Observatory, shortly after 10:00.

"The perpetrator drove off with the baby still inside. The vehicle was later found under a bridge in Mowbray, but without the child," he said.

He said a witness had phoned 10111 after seeing a baby being dropped in a "carry cot" next to a Maitland shop by a man, who then drove off. The witness collected the boy and took him home, before alerting the authorities.

The child was confirmed to be the missing baby.

"Luckily, this incident had a good ending," Van der Berg said.

"The hijacking and kidnapping is under investigation. No arrests have been made and we’re currently following up on information."

The little boy's emotional mother confirmed she was still with the police when she was contacted by News24 at midday.

