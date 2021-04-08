Cape Town mom shot dead while protecting children from gang gunfire – report

Shameema Doherty, 26, was hit in the abdomen when gangsters opened fire in Hillview.

She was reportedly trying to protect her children from the bullets.

No arrests have been made in connection with her murder.

A Cape Town mom died after she was shot while reportedly trying to protect her children from gang gunfire.

The Daily Voice reported that Shameema Doherty, 26, was hit in the abdomen while trying to protect her son Sameer, 7, and daughter Aisha, 4, when gangsters opened fire in Hillview on Tuesday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk confirmed to News24 that a woman had been injured in a shooting in Hillview Avenue and that she later died at a nearby medical facility.

No arrests have been made.

READ | Marikana: 136 recommendations by expert panel for reforms in SAPS

Shameema's mother Gaironesa told the publication that her daughter and two grandchildren had returned from a drive when the shots rang out. Her daughter was shot when she ran to ensure that she got the children safely into the house.



She was described as a good mother. Her murder has left the family traumatised, the publication reported.

On Wednesday, Police Minister Bheki Cele deployed 197 additional officers to the province. He said the murder rate in the province was high and that "crime… remains stubborn".

The officers will act as "force multipliers" within the Operation Lockdown currently in place in the Western Cape.

WATCH | Cele deploys 197 more police officers to the Western Cape

The deployment was in response to the "gradual increase of violent crimes", specifically crimes related to gang violence, police said.

DA provincial spokesperson on community safety and MPL Reagen Allen said while the party welcomed the deployment of more boots on the ground, it questioned the duration of the deployment.

"I have enquired from the provincial Department for Community Safety, in their role towards SAPS, details regarding the number of officers deployed, a full disclosure of operations and objectives, and the rand value of this deployment in line with the duration," Allen said.

"Whilst additional support from SAPS is important, this temporary deployment of officers is only a band aid on a festering wound. Our concern remains the same: We need a permanent increase in the quantity and value of police resources. This has to be done by the lead policing agent in the country, and that is a decision which only national government can take."