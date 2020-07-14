Cape Town mops up after severe storm

The City of Cape Town is recovering after a cold front made landfall earlier this week, bringing strong winds and heavy rain.

Flood kits have been provided to residents in several informal settlements.

With the City's phone lines ringing off the hook, officials have asked for patience as they attend to power outages in various areas as a result of the weather.

Officials were mopping up across Cape Town on Tuesday after strong winds and flooding damaged several houses.

Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said roofs were blown off in Masiphumelele, Fish Hoek, Rosebank, Kewtown, Sarepta and Lotus River.

The storm affected residents in UT Gardens Site B, Khayelitsha, Gqobasi, New Rest, Lower Crossroads, Driftsands, Burundi, Makhaza and Overcome Heights in Lavender Hill.

Flood kits, which consisted of plastic sheeting, were being provided by the informal settlements department while the transport department was providing milling and sand.

"Disaster Management is appealing to residents who are living in a natural watercourse to move to higher ground," said Powell.

"Please make sure that your floor level is higher than the ground level.

In Langa, a tree and wall at Lwazi Centre fell on two structures but did not cause any injuries.

A tree blew over the fence and landed on a resident's vehicle in Rosebank.

Roadways were being cleared across the city and uprooted trees were in the process of being removed.

Nah the wind in Cape Town is no joke ???????? someone trampoline blew away ?? pic.twitter.com/yIMEwoXxEb — babyy (@agustdforehead) July 13, 2020

News24 previously reported that temporary classroom structures were completely destroyed by the strong winds at Nomzamo High School in Strand on Monday.

Power outages due to the weather had hit Sunnydale, Fish Hoek, Diep River, Claremont, Belgravia, Southfield and Gugulethu.

The City's electricity call centre was experiencing high volumes as a result and it asked residents to rather SMS or email to report outages.

- Compiled by Jenna Etheridge