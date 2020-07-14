45m ago

add bookmark

Cape Town mops up after severe storm

  • The City of Cape Town is recovering after a cold front made landfall earlier this week, bringing strong winds and heavy rain.
  • Flood kits have been provided to residents in several informal settlements.
  • With the City's phone lines ringing off the hook, officials have asked for patience as they attend to power outages in various areas as a result of the weather.

Officials were mopping up across Cape Town on Tuesday after strong winds and flooding damaged several houses.

Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said roofs were blown off in Masiphumelele, Fish Hoek, Rosebank, Kewtown, Sarepta and Lotus River.

The storm affected residents in UT Gardens Site B, Khayelitsha, Gqobasi, New Rest, Lower Crossroads, Driftsands, Burundi, Makhaza and Overcome Heights in Lavender Hill.

Flood kits, which consisted of plastic sheeting, were being provided by the informal settlements department while the transport department was providing milling and sand.

"Disaster Management is appealing to residents who are living in a natural watercourse to move to higher ground," said Powell.

"Please make sure that your floor level is higher than the ground level.

READ | Weather update: Frosty week ahead for SA

In Langa, a tree and wall at Lwazi Centre fell on two structures but did not cause any injuries.

A tree blew over the fence and landed on a resident's vehicle in Rosebank.

Roadways were being cleared across the city and uprooted trees were in the process of being removed.

News24 previously reported that temporary classroom structures were completely destroyed by the strong winds at Nomzamo High School in Strand on Monday.

Power outages due to the weather had hit Sunnydale, Fish Hoek, Diep River, Claremont, Belgravia, Southfield and Gugulethu.

The City's electricity call centre was experiencing high volumes as a result and it asked residents to rather SMS or email to report outages.

- Compiled by Jenna Etheridge

Related Links
MUST WATCH | Monster winds blow huge puffs of foam off the sea and into Cape Town streets
Cape storm leaves hundreds in Mfuleni with nowhere to use the toilet
WATCH | Trees uprooted, roofs blown off and school damaged as storm lashes Cape
Read more on:
cape townweather
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
A few positive Covid-19 cases have been confirmed at two SA rugby franchises.. Should teams proceed with return to training protocols?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, SA rugby is already behind the eight ball compared to New Zealand and Australia
12% - 446 votes
It’s too dangerous, the country is only now heading into the Covid-19 storm!
39% - 1485 votes
Get the ball rolling, Covid-19 is here to stay as the 'new normal'
49% - 1849 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.80
(-0.10)
ZAR/GBP
21.04
(+0.32)
ZAR/EUR
19.14
(-0.33)
ZAR/AUD
11.70
(-0.28)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.09)
Gold
1806.56
(+0.25)
Silver
19.11
(+0.11)
Platinum
821.00
(-0.61)
Brent Crude
42.17
(-1.20)
Palladium
1944.99
(-0.49)
All Share
55221.43
(-1.74)
Top 40
50918.12
(-1.84)
Financial 15
10525.81
(-1.66)
Industrial 25
75331.10
(-2.05)
Resource 10
52592.33
(-1.38)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | #HeroesWearMasks: NGO aims to distribute 18.5m masks to poorer...

12 Jul

FEEL GOOD | #HeroesWearMasks: NGO aims to distribute 18.5m masks to poorer communities
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makokou the gorilla celebrates 35th birthday after major surgery

11 Jul

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makokou the gorilla celebrates 35th birthday after major surgery
WATCH | Grade 11 pupils who donated matric dance funds to the needy spark charity...

10 Jul

WATCH | Grade 11 pupils who donated matric dance funds to the needy spark charity outreach at school
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20190.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo