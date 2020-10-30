1h ago

Cape Town musician accused of rape now also charged with sexual grooming

Cebelihle Mthethwa
A Cape Town jazz musician charged with the rape and sexual assault of a minor, has also been charged with sexual grooming.

The 48-year-old appeared briefly in the Blue Downs Magistrate's Court on Friday where the additional charge was added.

He cannot be named as he is yet to plead.

Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the accused was charged with rape, sexual assault and sexual grooming.

The artist stood accused of the rape and sexual assault of a teenage boy.

Cape Town musician accused of raping minor released on R1 000 bail

The accused allegedly first raped the victim in 2013, when he was 14-year-old, until last year, when he was 19.

He had previously been released on R1 000 bail and his case postponed for further investigation.

He was due back at the Blue Downs Magistrate's Court on 26 February 2021.

