Cape Town musician in dock following arrest on rape, sexual assault charges

A well-known Cape Town musician is expected in the Blue Downs Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of rape and sexual assault.

The man, whose name is known to News24, spent the weekend behind bars after he was taken into custody by detectives attached to the Kuils River Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit on Friday.

"A victim, aged 21, opened the case," said police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

The 48-year-old musician is a recording artist, producer and composer who has performed alongside some of Cape Town's biggest names.

He cannot be named until he has appeared in court and pleaded.