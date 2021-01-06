Cape Town nursery school teacher goes missing

- A 35-year-old Cape Town nursery school teacher has been missing since Sunday.
- Ameera Allen, who also goes by the first name Michaela, was last seen by her mother in Goodwood.
- She was seen wearing a pair of jeans and a short-sleeved dress.
A 35-year-old Cape Town nursery school teacher has been missing since Sunday.
Ameera Allen, also known as Michaela, was last seen by her mother on 3 January when she left their home in Murray Street, Goodwood.
She had been discharged from a clinic on 30 December.
She was wearing a pair of jeans, a black short-sleeved dress, a light blue scarf and black sandals.
If you have information, contact the Goodwood police on 079 894 1276 or 021 592 4430 or the Pink Ladies on 072 214 7439/083 378 4882.
Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the police and the Pink Ladies were helping to find her.