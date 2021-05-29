Cape Town organisation on a mission to get young people employed

YoungPeople@Work is an organisation that helps to make unemployed youth "employable".

T he organisation was founded in 2012 and has already assisted thousands of people.

With the aim of making young people "employable", non-profit company YoungPeople@Work (YP@W) is on a mission to help unemployed youth and give them free life skills training.

Jene-Lee Kamfer, 25, was unemployed for three years before she joined YP@W.

"Attending the workshops empowered me. I attended the four-day computer literacy, free workshop and learnt a lot about computers, the disadvantages and advantages of computers, file management, application programmes [and] printing our own CV designs," she said.

Kamfer added that she also learnt about bookkeeping, handling petty cash, receipts and financial statements, as well as the importance of office administration.

After she completed her course, she started an internship at Cape Peninsula of Technology University, where she could put all her knowledge to use.

Operations manager Shirley de Jongh said: "Our main focus is to make youth aware of job opportunities around them that are available for them in the community."

"The previous generations never had these types of opportunities and this is why the organisation is encouraging people to take up the opportunity," De Jongh said.

According to De Jong, young people who are unemployed still need to work on themselves and introspect to find out what they are passionate about and what they want for their future. This, she adds, is what YP@W is all about.

The organisation offers a variety of weekly programmes, including programmes about life skills, basic office administration, professional job seeking skills, customer relations, effective money management and personal development.

"Most of our programmes are free and open to unemployed and employed people. It can also be done in the comfort of your home due to Covid-19," De Jongh added.

However, the six-week basic computer literacy course at the organisation's Parow training centre is not free, she said.

"We've had to charge for our computer course as its quite costly to maintain the PCs," she added.

Once participants have completed a programme, they receive a certificate of completion.



The organisation said the Covid-19 pandemic prompted it to split up each programme so that groups were smaller.

The organisation travels outside of Cape Town and covers rural areas too.

YP@W is funded by the Department of Social Development's youth development programme to provide services in the Cape metro.

The department said: "As youth month approaches, we acknowledge and celebrate the work being done by all of our NGO partners working in this space."