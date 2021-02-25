Cape Town parents appear on charges of killing 8-month-old baby

Eight-month-old Levi Isaacs died after he sustained severe injuries, in what is alleged to have been ongoing abuse.

NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila told News24 the matter has been postponed until next month.

Ward councillor Angus McKenzie say he is confident that justice will be served.

The Bonteheuwel parents arrested in November on charges of killing their eight-month-old son made a brief appearance in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court in Cape Town on Thursday.

Ricardo and Kathleen Isaacs, 32 and 31 respectively, were supposed to proceed with a formal bail hearing, but it was postponed to next month.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila told News24: "The case has been postponed to 11 March for Ricardo to find an attorney, He had a Legal Aid lawyer, but he has now indicated that he wants a private lawyer."

Baby Levi Isaacs died allegedly after he sustained severe injuries, in what was alleged to be ongoing abuse by both parents.

He was declared dead after being admitted to the Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital.

Ward councillor Angus McKenzie alleged: "In November last year, the community of Bonteheuwel was utterly shocked to its core at the death of Levi.

"We are confident that justice will be served.

"We sincerely hope that no stone will be left unturned, and it will send a strong message that any form of child abuse will not be tolerated."