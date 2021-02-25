1h ago

add bookmark

Cape Town parents appear on charges of killing 8-month-old baby

Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Cape Town ward councillor, Angus McKenzie, visited the scene where Levi Isaacs’ murder allegedly took place.
Cape Town ward councillor, Angus McKenzie, visited the scene where Levi Isaacs’ murder allegedly took place.
News24
  • Eight-month-old Levi Isaacs died after he sustained severe injuries, in what is alleged to have been ongoing abuse.
  • NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila told News24 the matter has been postponed until next month.
  • Ward councillor Angus McKenzie say he is confident that justice will be served.

The Bonteheuwel parents arrested in November on charges of killing their eight-month-old son made a brief appearance in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court in Cape Town on Thursday.

Ricardo and Kathleen Isaacs, 32 and 31 respectively, were supposed to proceed with a formal bail hearing, but it was postponed to next month.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila told News24: "The case has been postponed to 11 March for Ricardo to find an attorney, He had a Legal Aid lawyer, but he has now indicated that he wants a private lawyer."

READ | Couple arrested after 8-month-old boy allegedly beaten to death

Baby Levi Isaacs died allegedly after he sustained severe injuries, in what was alleged to be ongoing abuse by both parents.

He was declared dead after being admitted to the Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital.

Ward councillor Angus McKenzie alleged: "In November last year, the community of Bonteheuwel was utterly shocked to its core at the death of Levi.

"We are confident that justice will be served.

"We sincerely hope that no stone will be left unturned, and it will send a strong message that any form of child abuse will not be tolerated."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towncourts
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
36% - 2117 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
27% - 1562 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 2130 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.97
(-3.42)
ZAR/GBP
21.01
(-2.49)
ZAR/EUR
18.24
(-3.41)
ZAR/AUD
11.82
(-2.27)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-3.05)
Gold
1771.88
(-1.73)
Silver
27.45
(-1.66)
Platinum
1222.00
(-2.93)
Brent Crude
66.41
(+2.64)
Palladium
2411.00
(-0.72)
All Share
67483.76
(+1.94)
Top 40
62063.35
(+2.17)
Financial 15
12334.48
(-0.17)
Industrial 25
86843.77
(+0.34)
Resource 10
70371.81
(+5.45)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo