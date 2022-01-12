Cape Town pensioner accused of abusing her dogs

A case of animal cruelty has been registered at the Lentegeur police station against a Mitchells Plain pensioner.

AWS said three dogs were confiscated last week.

One of the dog's tails had to be surgically removed.

The Animal Welfare Society of SA (AWS) has opened a case of animal cruelty against a Mitchells Plain pensioner after three of her dogs were confiscated following complaints of abuse and negligence.



The AWS said the three female cross-breed dogs were confiscated a week ago when the pensioner had allegedly tried to cut the blood circulation from one of the dog's neck and another dog's tail.

Its spokesperson Allan Perrins added the complainant's grandmother stated "all the dogs must die, and nobody must give them food and water".

According to Perrins, the granddaughter had witnessed the ongoing pain and suffering of the dogs for far too long.

"She knew that the rest of the family would resent and ostracise her for reporting the plight of the dogs, but she picked up the phone and sought help immediately," he added.

The AWS said when one of its inspectors, Sivuyile Kilwa, arrived at the property he found the dogs on a blood-spattered couch in the backyard.

One of them had a neck wound that almost penetrated her trachea, while one of the younger ones had half of her tail amputated.

Perrins added there was no proper shelter for the dogs and empty bowls were lying in the yard.

"The occupants of the residence vehemently denied ownership of the dogs or any wrongdoing."

He said one of the dog's tails had to be surgically removed on Tuesday.

"The dog that had the severe neck wound had to be booked into surgery immediately when she arrived at the organisation. Our hospital staff successfully removed the elastic hair scrunchy that someone cruelly placed around the dog's neck," Perrins added.

According to the veterinarian report, the amount of physical abuse these dogs were put under was atrocious.

"The extent of the damages caused to these dogs' physical appearance is disgusting. These dogs will need plenty of time to rest and recover. Severe action must be taken against the owners of thee dogs under the Animal Protection Act," said the AWS.

According to it, the pensioner had been charged with animal cruelty but on Wednesday afternoon, the police told News24 the case was still under investigation and no one had yet been charged.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed officers from Lentegeur police station were investigating a case of cruelty to animals.

"According to reports, the incident occurred on Friday. The 34-year-old complainant visited the address in New Woodlands and found two dogs that were injured.

"When they enquired from a female at the premises, she responded by saying that the dogs [don't] belong to them, however, a family member then confirmed that the senior female was in fact the owner of the two injured dogs," said Swartbooi.

Anyone with information about activities relating to the cruelty of animals are urged to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.