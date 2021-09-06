Cape Town police launch search for missing youths, find two unrelated bodies in river

Police have launched a search for four missing Cape Town youths.

The youths were allegedly the victims of a mob attack.

During the search, police found two other bodies not related to the initial search.

Police have launched a search for four youths who were allegedly the victims of a mob attack in Cape Town.



While searching for the youths, police discovered the bodies of two people in a river near Delft believed not to be linked to the missing youths.

Mfuleni police were probing claims that the bodies of the four youths were thrown into a river that runs across the Covid-19 informal settlement in Driftsands on Saturday afternoon, said police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa.

Family members of two of the missing youths, who are siblings, reported them missing at the Mfuleni police station on Saturday afternoon.

"As part of the enquiry, police divers were called out to the area late on Saturday afternoon," said Potelwa.

While searching, police divers found the body of an unidentified man not believed to be linked to the four missing youths on Saturday evening.

"On Sunday morning, police resumed the search along the banks of the river stream. Due to rainy weather conditions that caused the water levels to rise, a search inside the river stream by police divers proved difficult to execute," said Potelwa.

Police divers recovered a second body from the water on Sunday afternoon.

"Police will continue with the search (for the four missing youths). Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact police on 08600 10111," said Potelwa.

