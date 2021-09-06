50m ago

add bookmark

Cape Town police launch search for missing youths, find two unrelated bodies in river

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Gallo Images
  • Police have launched a search for four missing Cape Town youths.
  • The youths were allegedly the victims of a mob attack.
  • During the search, police found two other bodies not related to the initial search.

Police have launched a search for four youths who were allegedly the victims of a mob attack in Cape Town.

While searching for the youths, police discovered the bodies of two people in a river near Delft believed not to be linked to the missing youths.

Mfuleni police were probing claims that the bodies of the four youths were thrown into a river that runs across the Covid-19 informal settlement in Driftsands on Saturday afternoon, said police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa.

Family members of two of the missing youths, who are siblings, reported them missing at the Mfuleni police station on Saturday afternoon.

"As part of the enquiry, police divers were called out to the area late on Saturday afternoon," said Potelwa.

READ | Ropafadzo Maphosa: 'Mob justice': A reflection of a deteriorating justice system

While searching, police divers found the body of an unidentified man not believed to be linked to the four missing youths on Saturday evening.

"On Sunday morning, police resumed the search along the banks of the river stream. Due to rainy weather conditions that caused the water levels to rise, a search inside the river stream by police divers proved difficult to execute," said Potelwa.

Police divers recovered a second body from the water on Sunday afternoon.

"Police will continue with the search (for the four missing youths). Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact police on 08600 10111," said Potelwa.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towncrime
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you allow your children to play with unvaccinated children?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No way, it's just not safe
30% - 872 votes
Sometimes, if I know the family well enough
17% - 494 votes
Yes, I'm not worried about this
53% - 1533 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower

04 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower
PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

28 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.30
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.80
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.98
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.63
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,826.92
-0.1%
Silver
24.78
+0.3%
Palladium
2,431.50
+0.2%
Platinum
1,026.00
-0.2%
Brent Crude
72.61
-0.6%
Top 40
60,500
+0.7%
All Share
66,717
+0.5%
Resource 10
63,998
+0.2%
Industrial 25
84,644
+1.3%
Financial 15
14,186
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery

03 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery
FEEL GOOD | All aboard! Meet the Soweto canoe club helping youth overcome their...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | All aboard! Meet the Soweto canoe club helping youth overcome their fear of water
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo