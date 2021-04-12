1h ago

add bookmark

Cape Town police seize drugs worth R3m destined for Joburg

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
75 000 Mandrax tablets with an estimated value of R3 Million. (SAPS)
75 000 Mandrax tablets with an estimated value of R3 Million. (SAPS)

Cape Town police have intercepted drugs with a street value of about R3 million in Ravensmead.

The drugs were being transported to Johannesburg at the time and police have arrested one suspect during the bust.

Police officers responded to a tip-off about boxes of drugs being moved from one vehicle to another. They pursued the vehicle transporting the drugs on Saturday night, said police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa.

"In the quest to rid the streets of Cape Town of drugs, members of the provincial integrated team [and the] Rapid Rail Police pursued detailed information about the exchange of drugs on Saturday evening," Potelwa said.

"They pursued the vehicle with the consignment and stopped it on Robert Sobukwe Road in Ravensmead," Potelwa added.

Officers searched the vehicle and found 75 000 mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R3 million.

"A 29-year-old male was arrested," Potelwa said.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cape townjohannesburgnarcoticscrime
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 6730 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1968 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 8075 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.63
(+0.2)
GBP/ZAR
20.06
(+0.2)
EUR/ZAR
17.40
(+0.2)
AUD/ZAR
11.14
(+0.1)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.4)
Gold
1,740.53
(-0.2)
Silver
25.16
(-0.4)
Platinum
1,196.14
(-0.7)
Brent Crude
62.95
(-0.4)
Palladium
2,630.24
(-0.4)
All Share
67,191
(0.0)
Top 40
61,459
(0.0)
Financial 15
12,123
(0.0)
Industrial 25
87,544
(0.0)
Resource 10
68,608
(0.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Good Samaritan hands over newly renovated home after rainfall destroys...

11 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Good Samaritan hands over newly renovated home after rainfall destroys roof
5 boys who rescued abandoned Labrador rewarded with special surprise over Easter

09 Apr

5 boys who rescued abandoned Labrador rewarded with special surprise over Easter
FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers' clothing brand started to keep family afloat now...

08 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers' clothing brand started to keep family afloat now threading its way to the top
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo