Cape Town police seize drugs worth R3m destined for Joburg

Cape Town police have intercepted drugs with a street value of about R3 million in Ravensmead.

The drugs were being transported to Johannesburg at the time and police have arrested one suspect during the bust.

Police officers responded to a tip-off about boxes of drugs being moved from one vehicle to another. They pursued the vehicle transporting the drugs on Saturday night, said police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa.

"In the quest to rid the streets of Cape Town of drugs, members of the provincial integrated team [and the] Rapid Rail Police pursued detailed information about the exchange of drugs on Saturday evening," Potelwa said.

#sapsWC Multi-million drugs in transit seized in Ravensmead. 75 000 Mandrax tablets with an estimated value of R3 Mil seized during an intell driven op on 10/04. Suspect (29) arrested for dealing in drugs #DrugsOffTheStreets MEhttps://t.co/fo2WjMakzG pic.twitter.com/ZiEvhN81Ti — SA Police Service ???? (@SAPoliceService) April 11, 2021

"They pursued the vehicle with the consignment and stopped it on Robert Sobukwe Road in Ravensmead," Potelwa added.

Officers searched the vehicle and found 75 000 mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R3 million.

"A 29-year-old male was arrested," Potelwa said.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.