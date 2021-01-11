1h ago

Cape Town police stoned while making drug-related arrest, City claims

Canny Maphanga
The City of Cape Town has made drug-related arrests.
  • Officers were allegedly stoned while trying to effect a drug-related arrest.
  • They sustained minor injuries and the suspect was eventually arrested.
  • The City has condemned the attack.

City of Cape Town Metro Police Officers were stoned - allegedly by people in Khayelitsha - while trying to effect a drug-related arrest, the City of Cape Town said on Monday.

"On Sunday afternoon, 10 January 2021, while on a stop and search patrol in SST Section Khayelitsha, two Metro Police officers apprehended a suspect for the possession of Tik.

"The suspect resisted arrest and called on community members for help. Some bystanders started pelting the officers with stones, with both sustaining minor injuries," the City said.

The incident further resulted in a patrol vehicle being damaged.

The suspect was eventually arrested and taken to Harare police station, where he was charged with possession of drugs and a dangerous weapon, riotous behaviour, malicious damage to property, and disobeying a lawful instruction.

Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said the increased hostility and violence directed at enforcement and rescue service staff is of grave concern to the City.

"The very people involved in this latest attack, some of whom filmed the altercation and threatened to post it to social media, are the very people who will need assistance tomorrow or next week, and also the very same people who complain about crime.

"Yet they see no problem with attacking and alienating the very people who risk their lives daily to create a safer environment for our communities," Smith said.

Meanwhile on Sunday afternoon, officers were conducting patrols in Rocklands, Mitchells Plain, when they spotted an individual who appeared "nervous at the sight of the officer".

Bag

"He gave them permission to carry out a search, and officers found a Star pistol and eight rounds of ammunition in his sling bag. The 24-year-old suspect was detained at Mitchells Plain SAPS," the City added.

The Metro Police K9 unit also made several discoveries; K9 Savage sniffed out drugs hidden in the sound system of a vehicle during a checkpoint in Goodwood on Friday, leading to the arrest of a 35-year-old motorist.

"Later, K9 Khalesi sniffed out 46 bankies of dagga in Parow, and a further 28 dagga stoppe in Kraaifontein. The drugs were booked in at the respective police stations as abandoned since no suspect could be linked to the evidence at the time," the City added.

In addition, the City's Law Enforcement Department made 39 arrests on various charges including possession of drugs and the illegal possession of a firearm.

Officers found a suspect in possession of a 9mm pistol after a short chase. He was subsequently detained at Nyanga SAPS.

According to the City, Cape Town Traffic Service had a quiet week on the roads, with five arrests; three for reckless and negligent driving, and two motorists who were detained on other charges.

Officers also impounded two vehicles, 30 cell phones, and issued 43 420 fines for various other offences.

"It is worth noting the significant drop in drunk driving arrests. Our traffic officers recorded no such arrests in the past week, while our Metro Police officers recorded only two drunk driving arrests. The very low statistics are directly linked to the current alcohol ban as well as the curfew in place," Smith concluded.

