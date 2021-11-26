1h ago

Cape Town policeman shot dead in hail of gunfire by robbers fleeing scene

Jenni Evans
A Cape Town policeman was shot dead during a robbery and hostage situation. (Yusuf Abramjee, Twitter)
  • A Table View policeman was shot dead while responding to a robbery and hostage situation in Cape Town.
  • A colleague was shot in the leg as the robbers opened fire on police officers as they tried to escape.
  • Two suspected robbers were wounded and arrested in an operation that also involved air support.

The family of a Table View policeman will receive devastating news on Friday after he was shot in the head and died while trying to help people taken hostage in a robbery at Killarney Gardens, Cape Town.

Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said police received a call for help during a robbery on Friday morning.

Police and a security company rushed to the scene.

Four people were robbing a business at the industrial park, near the world-famous Killarney raceway, while holding staff hostage at gunpoint.

However, instead of surrendering, the robbers ran out, brazenly shooting at the police in a bid to get away.

Police returned fire, and the area quickly became the scene of a shootout between the robbers and police.

"Sadly, a 48-year-old police sergeant from Table View, who sustained a gunshot wound to his head, died on arrival at a medical facility in the area," said Potelwa.

One of his colleagues was shot in the leg.

A 34-year-old man suspected to have been one of the robbers was wounded and arrested at the scene, and another, a 36-year-old, was arrested further afield, also with a gunshot wound.

Police closed part of Potsdam Road, which runs down through Dunoon, while the scene was active. The road is usually busy with pedestrians and commuters on their way to work.

The area's topography is a mixture of veld and disused railway line, tightly packed shacks, houses and businesses, with footpaths that provide shortcuts to other residential areas.

At a recent community briefing, residents were told that parts of Potsdam Road had become a crime hotspot for motorists and residents, particularly for smash and grabs.

Police have launched an extensive search to track down the rest of the gang. Nearby residents said a helicopter was also deployed to fly overhead for support.

Western Cape police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile, sent condolences to the officer's family and said he planned to visit them later on Friday.

At the same time, he said criminals seemed to be so brazen that they would "stop at nothing" to get what they wanted.

"We undertake to use all resources at our disposal to hunt [for] the outstanding suspects. They must be brought to book."

The police officer's name will be released once his next of kin have been informed.

The Hawks are investigating cases of murder, attempted murder and armed robbery.

