26m ago

add bookmark

Cape Town 'preparing for the worst' as load shedding persists - Geordin Hill-Lewis

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis
Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis
PHOTO: Brenton Geach, Gallo Images
  • The City of Cape Town is bracing for another wave of load shedding.
  • Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said they were "preparing for the worst". 
  • The City has been mainly able to shield residents from Stage 6 load shedding.

The City of Cape Town is bracing itself for more extended stages of load shedding as the country prepares for ongoing rolling blackouts this week.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis told News24 they were "preparing for the worst".

He stressed:

Even though we hope and pray this does not happen. Let's be clear, it would be devastating for our country and very disruptive to basic services.

Last week, the City activated its transversal Disaster Operations Centre to mitigate any potential impact on residents.

READ | Stage 6 load shedding to resume on Monday afternoon, Eskom announces

It comes after Eskom announced that it had extended load shedding Stage 6 due to unprotected labour action, which has caused widespread disruption to Eskom's power plants.

The Disaster Operations Centre is coordinated by the City's Safety and Security Directorate and includes a wide range of City departments.

The City said a range of identified priorities were being dealt with, including ensuring maximum deployment in areas affected by prolonged power outages, redirecting enforcement and emergency service resources where necessary, and conducting point duty at major intersections affected by load shedding.

It added that all services were on standby to deal with public safety issues when nightfall sets in.

Hill-Lewis said:

We have activated our Disaster Management Ops Centre for Stage 6 – they are managing things now but also preparing for how to manage any escalation to Stage 7 or 8.

The City has not implemented Stage 6 load shedding and has instead kept residents on Stage 4, thanks to the Steenbras Hydro Pump Station.

The 180MW station is a pumped-storage scheme consisting of four turbines used to generate electricity.

Hill-Lewis said the City was also keeping a bit of spare capacity at Steenbras that wouldn't be deployed yet, in case there was an escalation.

With load shedding in full swing, the City has been placed on high alert to ensure public safety.

Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security JP Smith said: "Public safety is a concern, particularly with extended outages in Eskom supply areas.

"While the City is availing as many resources as possible, we appeal to residents to work with us by ensuring that their homes and personal property are secured, that they use alternative lighting and cooking devices safely and that they report any incidents to the relevant authorities as soon as possible."

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
city of cape towneskomgeordin hill-lewiscape townwestern capeelectricityload sheddingservice delivery
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you going to keep wearing a mask following the announcement that it is no longer required under law?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No ways, I'm done
5% - 6603 votes
Yes, I still want to be cautious
88% - 109771 votes
Only certain circumstances
7% - 8114 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.27
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.78
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.01
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.19
-0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.2%
Gold
1,805.73
-0.3%
Silver
19.85
-0.2%
Palladium
1,956.66
-0.4%
Platinum
887.11
-0.6%
Brent Crude
111.63
+2.3%
Top 40
60,925
+2.2%
All Share
67,022
+2.1%
Resource 10
63,704
+4.0%
Industrial 25
81,089
+1.0%
Financial 15
14,895
+2.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

8h ago

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at...

30 Jun

GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at park runs
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo