Cape Town protests: 45 people arrested on Monday

Almost 50 people were arrested following various protests in the Cape Town area.

Included in the protest action was a call to disrupt the day by Gatvol Capetonian, as well as separate protests over land occupations.

Police said one police officer was injured in an altercation in Mamre in Atlantis.

A total of 45 people have been arrested following violent protests in various parts of Cape Town on Monday.



Monday's protests came after a call by self-styled pressure group Gatvol Capetonian to "peacefully" shutdown the metro, which according to its leader, ended at 10:00 on Monday morning.

Other separate protests, however, continued, including ongoing protests over land occupations in other parts of the city, many of which turned violent.

The arrests were made following protests in Steenberg, Bishop Lavis, Lwandle, Eerste River, Kraaifontein, Mitchells Plain, Mamre, Delft, Bellville and South Atlantis.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa, seven arrests were made in Steenberg and Bishop Lavis for public violence.

She said stun grenades were used to disperse a crowd of protestors on the M5.

PICS | Gatvol Capetonian calls it a day but other protests continue in Cape Town

"Police arrested 25 suspects for a range of crimes, including public violence and contravention of parts of the Disaster Management Act on Monday," Potelwa said.

"In Mamre, a group of about 200 protesters burnt tyres on Silverstream Road and attacked police with stones," she added.

The police then responded and six more people were arrested.

Police made other arrests overnight, which brought the total number of arrests to 45.

Potelwa said one police officer was injured in the Mamre altercation.

Fadiel Adams, one of the Gatvol Capetonian leaders, was captured on video on Monday requesting protesters to bring the protests to a halt.

"Guys, please stand down. We have proved our point. We had our peaceful protest [and] we disrupted them," Adams said in the video.

On Tuesday, no incidents were reported. Potelwa said they were keeping a close watch.