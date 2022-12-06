Cape Town pub posts notice claiming allegations of racism are 'unfounded and unproven'

A Cape Town pub is accused of racism after it told a black patron he would only be allowed inside if he was accompanied by a white person.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media after a friend of Thabiso Danca confronted the owner.

Meanwhile, the government was disappointed that apartheid tendencies kept rearing its head.

The government said it was disappointing that allegations of racism were still prevalent in South Africa.

This, after allegations of racism were directed at Hank's Olde Irish pub in Cape Town, as the establishment posted a notice that it would remain closed on Tuesday.

The director-general of the Government Communication and Information Services, Phumla Williams, said it was horrifying that apartheid tendencies kept rearing its head.

Thabiso Danca said that, last Thursday, he was told he needed to be accompanied by a white person to enter the pub.

Williams commended Danca's friend, Chris Logan, for speaking up and called on all South Africans to take his lead.

On Tuesday, ahead of a planned EFF protest, a laminated statement was posted on the door, which called the claims "unfounded and unproven".

On the advice of their lawyer, William Booth, Hank's owners stated it would not open as planned on Tuesday due to the protest and threats to staff.

The notice also stated that disciplinary processes were underway regarding the allegations, without further elaboration.

"The owners of Hank's Olde Irish wish to once more state categorically that, in the past 30 years of operating businesses in Cape Town, as well as a registered NPO, we, as the owners, have never instructed our staff to discriminate on any basis whatsoever, whether that be gender, sexual orientation or race."

News24 Jenni Evans

Williams said: "As a country, we are working hard to deal with crucial challenges, such as the huge inequality gap, a legacy of the past, which is also a contributing factor to racism. The eradication of racism can only happen on a human-to-human level, and when we recognise and accept that we have more in common that unites us than which divides us.

"The government calls on all South Africans to follow Logan's lead and take a stand against racism. South Africans must work harder to address the scourge of racism and to not undermine democracy."



