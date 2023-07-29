1h ago

Cape Town pupil's matric results gets a remark and scores a 98% average

Lisalee Solomons
Anna Louisa Smit maintained exceptional results throughout her schooling career.
Supplied
  • Anna Louisa Smit, 18, had her 2022 final matric marks remarked after she noticed her Afrikaans mark didn't correspond with what she was getting throughout the year.
  • After the remark, Smit's new updated final average score jumped from 97% to 98%.
  • Western Cape Education Department confirmed she was the province's fourth top achiever.

A Cape Town matric pupil who scored 97.1% for her final National Senior Certificate last year had her papers remarked after finding that her Afrikaans mark did not correspond with the marks she usually received.

Anna Louisa Smit, 18, attended Hoërskool Bellville and throughout her schooling career, the bubbly teen maintained exceptional results.

But when she received her results earlier this year, she noticed that her Afrikaans final year subject mark didn't quite add up to the marks she usually received for the subject.

Alise, as she's affectionately known as, said she was happy with what she achieved and didn't think about having anything remarked, but then received a call from the school's academic head, who recommended she have her lowest mark, Afrikaans, at 93%, remarked.

"He had seen that my average was close to the average of the student in the third national position. After hearing this, we decided to have all my subjects remarked," she told News24. 

Her Afrikaans mark stayed at 93%. However, her English first additional language went from 97% to 100%, life science and physical science both went from 98% to 99%.

Her new updated final average score was 98%. 

She said:

I was very surprised and excited to hear about the improvement. I had hoped that maybe one of my subjects would improve with a percentage or two, but I never expected three of them to increase

The teen said while she was not in the top-three top achievers in the country, she was still "incredibly proud" of her results.

When the matric results were released earlier this year, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced that the class of 2022 had achieved a pass rate of 80.1%, an improvement compared to last year’s 76.4%.

The teen missed out on being listed in the top three achievers spot but managed to obtain the fourth spot in the Western Cape.

Her mother, Mariet, said the family approached the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) to find out if there was a final national ranking with the final marks. 

"Through our communication, we discovered that something like this has never happened before. Even if it is with a remark, we still felt very strongly that for an average of 98%, there should be some recognition, even if it could just be some certificate," Mariet said. 

According to Mariet, the department felt the original ranking was correct, and no recognition would be given."We fully understand the response, and we accept that Alise's case is unique and that there will be no recognition," she said. 

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond confirmed that Alise obtained the fourth position in the province for her matric results.

"Anna Louisa was recognised for obtaining the fourth position in the Western Cape at the award ceremony on 3 February 2023," Hammond added.

According to Hammond, the remark did not affect the overall outcome of her ranking of fourth position in the province.The teen said before she received her remarked results, she had attended the ceremony for the Western Cape's top achievers.

"I was grateful to have made it to the provincial top achievers' list. But after the remark, I was slightly disappointed when thinking about what could have happened if those had been my original marks and that I would have made the national top achievers' list," she said.

The teen is studying actuarial science.

"I plan to finish my degree at university and then hopefully go on to become a qualified actuary in the future," she said.


