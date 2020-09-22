Cape Town refinery reopens after reports of underground fuel leak

A fuel leak at the Astron Energy refinery in Cape Town has been contained, it said on Tuesday.



Roads were temporarily closed on Tuesday afternoon as authorities responded to the incident.

Cape Town Senior Traffic Services' Richard Coleman in an earlier update stated there were reports of an underground fuel leak at Astron Energy between the N7 and Plattekloof.

"Cape Town Fire Services [are] on [the] scene trying to locate the exact location of the leak," Coleman stated in a brief update.

The N7 northbound link onto Plattekloof and Plattekloof West bound at the N7 were later reopened.

Astron Energy in a statement on Tuesday said it had worked with relevant authorities to successfully contain a product spill that occurred on a section of the transfer pipeline between the refinery and Acacia Park.

"Our immediate priority was to minimise the impact of this incident and measures were put in place to prevent further spread of product," its manager of corporate affairs, Jill Koopman, said.

An explosion at the refinery in July killed two chemical engineers.