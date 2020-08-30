Cape Town residents outraged by disappearance of baboon, Kataza

Kommetjie residents are up in arms over the capture Kataza.

Kommetjie residents are outraged by the capture and removal of their beloved baboon, Kataza, by the City of Cape Town's baboon management team, Human and Wildlife Solutions (HWS), and they fear that the City is planning another attempt to euthanise the animal.

News24 recently reported that Kataza had been reprieved from a death sentence after HWS applied to the City to euthanise the baboon in July this year.

The baboon is known for its capacity to "break the line" of HWS rangers when leading its troop on raids in the rustic village on the Cape Peninsula.

According to Kommetjie resident Bradley Thorsen, who monitors the troop's movements, Kataza went missing on Tuesday and hasn't been seen for four days.

The City of Cape Town confirmed that Kataza had been captured and held for a few days. The baboon was released in Tokai earlier this week.

City spokesperson Kay Montgomery said in a press release: "SK11 was temporarily removed from the troop and this greatly improved the ability of the service provider to keep the entire Slangkop troop from entering Kommetjie.

"The Slangkop troop has not entered Kommetjie since 20 August 2020."

Thorsen confirmed, however, that the Slangkop troop was back in the village on Thursday after a six-day absence, despite Kataza's removal.

The City justified the removal further, saying: "As inbreeding (breeding with relatives) is not ideal, SK11 has been relocated to the northern sub-population where his chances of outbreeding are greatly improved."

"Assisted dispersal of male baboons between the northern and southern sub-populations on the Peninsula promotes gene flow between these sub-populations that have been geographically isolated by urban development."

But some of the villagers are demanding the animal's return.

Thorsen said "relocating an adult male doesn't go down well because he will not easily integrate into a different troop".