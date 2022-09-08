46m ago

add bookmark

Cape Town restaurateur killed during hijacking

accreditation
Nicole McCain and Nonkululeko Lekoma
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Ben Tuzee has been stabbed to death.
Ben Tuzee has been stabbed to death.
Jared Drake, Facebook
  • False Bay restaurateur, Ben Tuzee, 51, was stabbed multiple times during a hijacking.
  • The incident took place in Brown's Farm on Tuesday.
  • Tuzee's sister described him as well-loved by customers and the community.

A False Bay restaurateur has been killed in a hijacking in Cape Town.

Dixies Restaurant co-owner, Ben Tuzee, 51, was stabbed multiple times during the hijacking.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said the hijacking took place on Tuesday, at around 09:45, in Brown's Farm.

"According to reports, the victim and his niece delivered an item for sale when they came under attack. The victim sustained stab wounds to his body and was taken to a medical facility, but succumbed to his injuries. The other victim was unharmed," said Twigg.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

He added that Nyanga police were investigating a case of murder and hijacking.

According to Tuzee's sister, Tinkeke Lombard, her brother and her daughter, Kaele, 33, had driven to the area to meet with a potential buyer for her TV.

She said they were attacked and Tuzee was stabbed multiple times.

READ | Man stabbed to death over fast-food order at McDonald's drive-thru

Lombard said Tuzee was taken to a clinic by locals, but succumbed to his injuries.

The tragedy struck the family just before the one-year anniversary of the passing of their father, Reinje Tuzee, who had established the restaurant in 1978, along with his three sons: Ben, Jan and Donny.

Lombard said her brother had been well-loved by customers and had contributed many dishes to the menu, as he had "the best palate".

He had recently taken a back seat in the running of the restaurant, Lombard added.

"He went through an awakening during lockdown," said Lombard.

"His whole mantra was about love. He let go of material things and started to walk everywhere. He would stop to pick herbs and smell flowers. He used to talk to everyone: the homeless, car guards and petrol attendants."

A celebration of Tuzee's life will take place at Dixies on Saturday, 17 September.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towncrime
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Some South Africans are not happy after Meghan Markle relayed a story about her 2019 royal tour to SA. What are your views?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Much ado about nothing - just more social media noise
69% - 5997 votes
Ag shame, she was totally quoted out of context
6% - 536 votes
I fully agree with their sentiments
25% - 2205 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA

03 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.48
-1.4%
Rand - Pound
20.09
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
17.42
-0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.78
-0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.3%
Gold
1,708.00
-0.6%
Silver
18.44
-0.1%
Palladium
2,130.51
+4.3%
Platinum
879.72
+0.8%
Brent Crude
88.00
-5.5%
Top 40
60,605
+0.7%
All Share
67,231
+0.8%
Resource 10
60,606
+1.1%
Industrial 25
83,163
+0.8%
Financial 15
14,812
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first

02 Sep

Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first
How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a...

26 Aug

How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a time
Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family...

26 Aug

Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family keeps her humble
A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19

26 Aug

A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22248.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo