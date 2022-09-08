Cape Town restaurateur killed during hijacking

False Bay restaurateur, Ben Tuzee, 51, was stabbed multiple times during a hijacking.

The incident took place in Brown's Farm on Tuesday.

Tuzee's sister described him as well-loved by customers and the community.

A False Bay restaurateur has been killed in a hijacking in Cape Town.



Dixies Restaurant co-owner, Ben Tuzee, 51, was stabbed multiple times during the hijacking.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said the hijacking took place on Tuesday, at around 09:45, in Brown's Farm.

"According to reports, the victim and his niece delivered an item for sale when they came under attack. The victim sustained stab wounds to his body and was taken to a medical facility, but succumbed to his injuries. The other victim was unharmed," said Twigg.

He added that Nyanga police were investigating a case of murder and hijacking.

According to Tuzee's sister, Tinkeke Lombard, her brother and her daughter, Kaele, 33, had driven to the area to meet with a potential buyer for her TV.



She said they were attacked and Tuzee was stabbed multiple times.

Lombard said Tuzee was taken to a clinic by locals, but succumbed to his injuries.

The tragedy struck the family just before the one-year anniversary of the passing of their father, Reinje Tuzee, who had established the restaurant in 1978, along with his three sons: Ben, Jan and Donny.

Lombard said her brother had been well-loved by customers and had contributed many dishes to the menu, as he had "the best palate".

He had recently taken a back seat in the running of the restaurant, Lombard added.

"He went through an awakening during lockdown," said Lombard.

"His whole mantra was about love. He let go of material things and started to walk everywhere. He would stop to pick herbs and smell flowers. He used to talk to everyone: the homeless, car guards and petrol attendants."

A celebration of Tuzee's life will take place at Dixies on Saturday, 17 September.



