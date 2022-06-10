Cape Town school pupil stabbed in 'gang' fight

A Cape Town pupil has been stabbed outside a school on Friday.

The education department suspects gang rivalry is the cause of the fight.

The pupil is stable in hospital, and police are monitoring the school.

A school pupil has been stabbed outside Heathfield High School in Cape Town on Friday.

Acting school head Colin Davids said he did not see what happened, but could confirm that paramedics took the pupil to the hospital.

Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said a fight broke out between pupils and non-pupils on Friday.

"It is allegedly between rival gangs," said Hammond.

The pupil was rushed to hospital where he is in a stable condition and recovering.



"The alleged perpetrator [allegedly another pupil] has been taken into custody," she said, adding that the pupils involved face disciplinary action.

The police were called to the scene and were monitoring the situation at the school.

Police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said the police received a report that a 19-year-old pupil was stabbed and a 17-year-old pupil assaulted at a school in Steenberg.



The police are investigating a complaint of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm and common assault.

The school has been through a rough patch after its former principal Wesley Neumann was disciplined for statements he made after deciding that it was unsafe for children to all come back to school during the heightened phases of the Covid lockdown.

He was eventually told he would be demoted and transferred. He opted to leave instead. Calls have been mounting for the WCED to reinstate Neumann.