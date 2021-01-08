55m ago

Cape Town security directorate loses five staffers in one week to Covid-19

Jenni Evans
Five members of the City of Cape Town's security component have died.
  • Five staffers in the City of Cape Town’s safety and security directorate died of Covid-19-linked illness in the past week. 
  • This brings to nine the number of active staff members in the department who have died since March 2020.
  • Since March 2020, 797 staff members have tested positive, with 643 recoveries to date, however seven staffers are still in hospital.

The City of Cape Town’s Safety and Security Directorate was devastated by the deaths of five colleagues in the past week due to Covid-19. 

"The Safety and Security Directorate has been hard-hit by Covid-19 due to the nature of the essential work that staff members are required to perform on the frontline," said MMC for Safety and Security, JP Smith.

This brings to nine the number of active staff members in the department who have died since March 2020.

Since March 2020, 797 staff members tested positive, with 643 recoveries to date. A total of 136 people had not recovered yet, and seven are in hospital. 

"Times have been tough, not just for those who have been infected, but also [for] colleagues who have had to go into quarantine where exposure has been confirmed, those who have lost loved ones and those for whom work has been a stop-start affair due to facility closures.

Turmoil

"But through the turmoil, staff have continued to deliver services to our residents and for this we commend them," said Smith.

The department obtained permission from the families of some of the staffers who died, to release their names: 

Cape Town Traffic Service: Paul Oliver and Anthony Standaar; Law Enforcement: Tania van de Vent; Disaster Risk Management: Elisha Xolile Lupondo; Fire and Rescue Service: Makosandile Mbhokwe, and Nolitha Okolo; and Metro Police: Charlene Moses.

Recently retired Law Enforcement staff member, Frederick Snyders, also died.

"Their passing is a devastating blow to their families, as well as their colleagues and friends in the City and we extend our sincerest condolences to all who knew them," said Smith.

