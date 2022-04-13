Cape Town shooter gets 30 years in jail for killing woman, child in Atlantis gang shooting

An alleged gangster from Cape Town will spend 30 years in jail for two murders.

Two people died and three were injured in gang crossfire in Atlantis on 1 January 2020.

One of the victims was a five-year-old girl.

An alleged Cape Town gangster has been sentenced to an effective 30 years' imprisonment for the murders of a five-year-old girl and a 34-year-old woman during a New Year's Day shooting in 2020. Three people were injured in the incident.

Anthonio Booysen was sentenced in the Western Cape High in Cape Town on Monday. He faced charges of murder, attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

READ | Man arrested in connection with five murders in Khayelitsha

The shooting took place just after 21:30 when three gang members fired multiple shots at a rival gang member in Flamingo Park, Atlantis, said police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk.

The two victims were hit by stray bullets. Three people were also injured during the shooting, Van Wyk added.

Van Wyk said:

Three suspects were arrested and bail was successfully denied. Anthonio was sentenced to a total of 68 years in total (sic), of which 30 years are to be served.

Booysen's co-accused were acquitted on all charges, according to the Cape Times. During the trial, a witness identified Booysen as the shooter.

Western Cape police commissioner, Lieutenant General Tembisile Patekele, welcomed the sentence.

"We are so appreciative of all the efforts and a job well done by those who participated in this case. We hope that the family will find closure and that the sentence will serve as a deterrent to others who might consider emulating the actions of the accused," said Patekele.





Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.