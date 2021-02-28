36m ago

Cape Town shootings: MEC Fritz visits families of victims

Getrude Makhafola
Samantha Mitchell, mother of Tamir Rao Mitchell (13) who was killed during a drive by shoot out reacts with emotion on February 26, 2021 in Mitchells Plain.
Brenton Geach

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz will on Sunday conduct an oversight visit at the Mitchells Plain police station and visit families of victims of gun violence that has engulfed Cape Town in the past few days.

Fritz said additional officers would be sent to the violence-hit Mitchells Plain. 

"I will be visiting Mitchells Plain following the spate of mass shootings over the weekend. Additionally, the Department of Community Safety will be expediting the rollout of additional law enforcement and violence prevention efforts through the establishment of Area Based Teams (ABT) in communities most affected by violent crime," he said in a statement.

A spate of shootings in the area over the past three days claimed four lives and left others injured. On Friday, a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed and three others - aged 14, 16 and 18 - were injured when gunmen opened fire on them at the corner of Cadillac and Riley streets in Beacon Valley. Another four were shot at close range during a drive-by shooting in Maureen Street, Lost City, on Saturday afternoon.

I have been informed that SAPS in the Western Cape are taking a multi-disciplinary approach to clamping down on those involved and are utilising resources from the Anti-Gang Unit, visible policing, detectives, among others," said Fritz.

Four cases of murder were opened and one of attempted murder.

