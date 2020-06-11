Cape Town storm: Several left homeless, roads flooded following heavy showers

Some residents in informal settlements have been left homeless after heavy rains in Cape Town.

According to the City's Disaster Risk Management, no emergency shelters have been activated.

Trees were uprooted, roads were flooded and power cuts were experienced across the city.

Affected informal settlements include Overcome Heights, Phola Park, Goliath Estate, Langa, Masiphumelele, Khayelitsha and Philippi.

According to the City's Disaster Risk Management spokesperson, Chantel Alexander, no emergency shelters have been activated.

About the second time I've seen lightning in a Cape Town storm. pic.twitter.com/5F5uDfuygK — Jenni Evans (@itchybyte) June 10, 2020

Trees were uprooted in Durbanville, Ravensmead, Atlantis, Eversdal and Somerset West.

"These are being attended to by the recreation and parks department," said Alexander.

Disaster Risk Management also said power outages were experienced in Philippi, Pelican Heights, Samora Machel, Strand and Nyanga. Alexander added that the electricity department would attend to all reports.

The roads and stormwater department has also been alerted to flooded roads across the city.