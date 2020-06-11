26m ago

add bookmark

Cape Town storm: Several left homeless, roads flooded following heavy showers

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Flooding in Khayelitsha after heavy rains (Supplied)
Flooding in Khayelitsha after heavy rains (Supplied)
  • Some residents in informal settlements have been left homeless after heavy rains in Cape Town.
  • According to the City's Disaster Risk Management, no emergency shelters have been activated.
  • Trees were uprooted, roads were flooded and power cuts were experienced across the city.

Several residents of informal settlements in Cape Town have been left homeless after heavy showers on Wednesday night.

Affected informal settlements include Overcome Heights, Phola Park, Goliath Estate, Langa, Masiphumelele, Khayelitsha and Philippi.

According to the City's Disaster Risk Management spokesperson, Chantel Alexander, no emergency shelters have been activated.

Trees were uprooted in Durbanville, Ravensmead, Atlantis, Eversdal and Somerset West.

"These are being attended to by the recreation and parks department," said Alexander.

Disaster Risk Management also said power outages were experienced in Philippi, Pelican Heights, Samora Machel, Strand and Nyanga. Alexander added that the electricity department would attend to all reports.

The roads and stormwater department has also been alerted to flooded roads across the city.

Related Links
Joburg flash floods: Pupils rescued from bus, authorities on high alert
Storm ruins homes
Storm surges, gale force winds, flooding: Western Cape braces for another intense cold front
Read more on:
cape townweathertraffic
Lottery
7 bag R35k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What sport are you most looking forward to seeing return to action?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 6144 votes
Cricket
12% - 1770 votes
Soccer
23% - 3402 votes
Golf
7% - 1051 votes
Other
15% - 2230 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

1h ago

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga

29 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.67
(-1.16)
ZAR/GBP
21.17
(-0.84)
ZAR/EUR
18.98
(-1.11)
ZAR/AUD
11.57
(-0.54)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.99)
Gold
1732.24
(-0.06)
Silver
17.87
(-0.48)
Platinum
837.00
(+1.45)
Brent Crude
41.36
(+1.34)
Palladium
1936.50
(+0.83)
All Share
53352.64
(-0.60)
Top 40
48900.49
(-0.62)
Financial 15
10754.91
(-1.29)
Industrial 25
72691.51
(-0.92)
Resource 10
49175.29
(+0.17)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20162.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo