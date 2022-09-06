Cape Town street vendor claims R86.9m Lotto jackpot

"We prayed and thanked the Lord, only my wife and children know that we have won."

These were the words of a Cape Town street vendor after claiming the R86.9 million Lotto jackpot.

The National Lottery operator, Ithuba, said the jackpot winner planned to change the lives of his family, as he had always envisioned.

"All my life I have always dreamt of winning a big jackpot, and now I can build a house for my family," he said.

He bought the ticket at a Shoprite store in Durbanville, using the manual selection method. "I play the Lottery twice a month, and I mix my numbers each time I play. This time around, I specifically played Lotto and not the other games, as I went with my gut feeling," he said.

In his spare time, the man gives motivational talks at schools.

He said he would use the time and freedom he now has, because of the substantial cash injection, to relax - which is something he could not do before.

Ithuba congratulated the latest multimillionaire, saying it was encouraging to see players who still had hope and played Lottery games.

"It is even more significant when they win our jackpots and have their dreams come true," said Ithuba's CEO, Charmaine Mabuza.