Cape Town student's story of overcoming family history of drug abuse will give you strength in hard times

20-year-old University of Cape Town student Monique Tolken shares her story of o vercoming the effects of an abusive past, and the challenges of foster care.

Through her story of resilience and determination, Monique hopes to inspire others experiencing difficult times, and encourages those in a similar position to grab every opportunity with open arms.

Despite being a born into a family of drug abusers and experiencing childhood neglect, she says: "I love my life right now. It's way better than I even thought I could be."

Born into a family of drug abusers, 20-year-old Monique Tolken was determined not the let her circumstances define her. With the odds stacked against her, this Cape Town teenager overcame the effects of an abusive past and the challenges of foster care, to be accepted at the University of Cape Town and Stellenbosch University.

Now, a second-year Film and Media Studies student at the University of Cape Town, Monique says she is not ashamed of her past and tells News24: "It's my story."

Through her story of resilience and determination, she hopes to inspire others experiencing difficult times and says: "You are not the circumstances, and you are not the people who brought you into the world."

"Have a vision of where you want to be. And don't get too caught up or discouraged by the 'how.' An opportunity will present itself, and when it does, don't shy away from it, just grab it with open arms," she says.

'I called her Mother...'

Growing up in the gold mining town Randfontein, Monique says that as a child, she thought her family was "like any other," experiencing both good and bad times. However, in her case, the bad always seemed to outweigh the good. Monique, raised by alcohol and drug dependent parents, thought her childhood was "normal."

"Looking back now, I realise that it wasn't like a family should be," she says.

"My dad was the one who always smoked weed. But I just thought that it was normal. He later progressed to heavier drugs like cocaine, LSD and Tik. And that is when everything just started to spin out of control," she explains. Although he never acted violently towards her or her two younger siblings, Monique admits that he "got aggressive" with their mother.

Her mother's substance abuse problems started with alcohol, and "a while later, I walked into the kitchen and saw the lines on the counter," she says. What followed was a pattern of physical acts of violence and verbal abuse by her mother.

Photo: Supplied

"She once called me a slut. I didn't even know what that meant. I was 11," she explains, adding: "She would play mind-games with us, saying that social services would take us away. She said that everything bad in her life was because of me, and she wished that I was never born."

Monique further details how her mother once struck her in the face, which resulted in a blue eye. In primary school at the time, she covered up the assault, telling teachers that she walked into a cupboard door.

"I called her Mother. And I suppose that I did love her at one point in my life. But somewhere along the way, it ended, and I just didn't like the person I saw," she says.

'Money spent on parties, alcohol and drugs'

Monique explains that her parents rented a room in their Randfontein home to a "dodgy man," who conducted business from the room, selling various items, including gold.

"My parents discovered the gold in his room and thought they would be clever and steal it. They told us that we were going on a holiday, but now I know that we were, in fact, running from the man who they stole from," she says. Monique further explains: "We moved to Touws River. But the money quickly ran out, being spent on parties, alcohol and drugs."

Photo: Supplied

Although she remembers moving around a lot, they were never homeless, but while staying in Touws River, her family came "pretty close." "We didn't have shoes; we barely had clothes. We didn't have a bathtub; we didn't have a toilet - and I realised at that moment that I didn't want that to be my life."

Her father got arrested during that time, and one night her mother woke Monique and her siblings, saying they were going to see her family. The four then hitchhiked 220km from Touws River to Macassar, where they temporarily moved in with their grandmother.

'Living in a tiny room'