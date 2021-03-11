Cape Town suburbs without electricity after heavy rains, strong winds damage infrastructure

Several areas across Cape Town have been affected by power outages after Wednesday's storm.

The City of Cape Town said it was experiencing a high volume of electricity service requests following the heavy rain and strong winds.

The number of incidents could cause delays in attending to outages, the City warned.

Strong winds and heavy rains have left several areas in Cape Town without electricity after infrastructure was damaged.

The City of Cape Town confirmed it had received a high volume of electricity service requests, triggered by Wednesday's storm.

Some of the areas affected include Philippi, Bonteheuwel, Eastridge, Boston, Constantia, Colorado Park, Grassy Park, Bergvliet, Lentegeur, Newlands, Kuils River, Beacon Valley and Gugulethu.

"Electrical infrastructure in areas across the metro has been affected by the recent strong winds and rain. The inclement weather caused some flooding and the uprooting of trees, where branches have been caught in power lines," the City's mayoral committee member for energy and climate change, Phindile Maxiti, said in a statement.

The City said that due to the high call volumes experienced by its electricity call centre, residents were requested to send an SMS or email to report electricity outages, or log a service request via the City's e-Services.

Residents should avoid logging the same request on multiple channels as this caused further delays, the City urged.

"The City is attending to high volumes of service requests as a result of the severe inclement weather. There might be delays in attending to outages, depending on their nature. We are doing our very best to assist customers. The City is unable to say how long it will take to restore individual and area faults, but City teams are working as hard as they can," added Maxiti.

